Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson

Hamden police arrested a second Quinnipiac University student in connection with an apparent Halloween arson in a Mount Carmel Campus residence hall.

The Hamden Police Department’s Nov. 16 arrest log indicates that officers charged 18-year-old Maxwell Mesh with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and criminal mischief for his role in an Oct. 31 arson in Dana English Hall.

Records obtained by The Chronicle indicate that Quinnipiac investigators discovered burn marks on more than a half-dozen surfaces in the first-year residence hall. Police said the apparent arson caused an estimated $1,000 in damage.

Hamden police previously arrested former first-year student Dimitrios Panayotopoulos in connection with the incident.

Panayotopoulos told investigators “he was not responsible for all the burn damages” but refused to identify other students involved, according to the Oct. 31 police report.

However, a second report filed three days after Panayotopoulos’ arrest indicates that investigators used video footage captured of the apparent arson to identify Mesh as a participant.

The video apparently showed Mesh holding an open flame to a dorm room peephole.

Mesh — a first-year Quinnipiac student who police said appeared “remorseful for his actions” — confessed to investigators that “it was him in the video and that he did it,” according to the Nov. 2 report.

Police released the Maryland native from custody on a $2,500 bond.

Mesh will be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court on Dec. 4.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.