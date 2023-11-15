The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

2
Quinnipiac mens hockeys last loss to Yale was in February of 2018.

Quinnipiac trounces Yale, retains Heroes Hat in rivalry battle

3
Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

4
Quinnipiac rugby gets into a scrum during a 38-8 loss to Dartmouth in the NIRA semifinals.

Rugby drops second consecutive NIRA Semifinal to Dartmouth

5
Senior forward Courtney Chochol watches on as Brown celebrates a 3-0 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on November 11, 2023.

Bears scratch Bobcats, take 3-0 first-round win

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Red, white and blunders: George Santos can’t be trusted to hold office

Nicholas Pestritto, Staff Writer
November 14, 2023
Red%2C+white+and+blunders%3A+George+Santos+cant+be+trusted+to+hold+office
Connor Youngberg

Throughout the past several months the world has learned about a person named George Santos, who is currently the Republican representative for New York’s 3rd Congressional District. We now know that this person is a conman, scam artist and must be removed from Congress immediately.

Santos has been charged with, among other crimes: conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S., wire fraud, giving out false statements, falsification of a record or document, identity theft and theft of public funds, per Forbes.

And as if that wasn’t bad enough, almost everything on his resume was a lie, according to The New York Times.

Among the lies, Santos allegedly mislead  his donors and used their money to buy designer clothes, lied about his education and about working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup on Wall Street and more, according to New York Magazine.

Santos’ animal rescue group that he was said to have founded, Friends of Pets United, does not exist, as the Internal Revenue Service could not locate any record of a registered charity with that name.

Santos also lied about personal things, like his grandmother being a Holocaust victim, saying his niece got kidnapped and saying that he was “Jew-ish.” Santos’ grandmother was never a Holocaust victim, the NYPD could never confirm that his niece was kidnapped at a Queens park and he is Catholic, but since his family has a Jewish background he said he was “Jew-ish.”

Besides all of the above, the most important thing that should be noted here is that Santos directly lied to the people that voted for him. It is not fair that he is holding his congressional district’s seat hostage by remaining in the position.

Santos is undermining the simplest level of trust between constituents and their representative. This just further threatens constituents’ faith in Congress and the electoral system.

Santos is a direct threat to the U.S. and it should terrify everyone that he has access to classified documents. If he continues to be allowed into classified briefings and receive vital intelligence, it should be believed that he could use this information in a way that could hurt the U.S. Santos should not be trusted at all.

The House of Representatives voted on a resolution to expel Santos from Congress on Wednesday, Nov. 1, but it did not pass. The vote was 213-179 against his expulsion.

This was a tragic mistake and it should have been obvious that Santos cannot be in Congress. While the House Committee on Ethics is currently investigating Santos — according to a press release from the committee — it is evidently clear that he is in the wrong when looking through the many detailed charges and accusations against him.

The GOP is so invested in keeping its majority at all costs, and Republicans know that if they vote out Santos, he will most likely be replaced by a Democrat in a special election. Even after everything that has been levied against him, it is obvious that only a very small part of his own party is concerned.

We must put more pressure on our members of Congress to work to expel Santos from Congress, as he is a massive threat to the security of our government and will only continue to lie to the American people.

In a recent interview with CNN, Santos said that he plans on running for reelection in 2024, and indicated that he thinks that lying about large parts of his life would not have any impact on the thoughts of voters next year.

The gravity of what he said in that interview must not go ignored. Having an elected official thinking that it is okay to directly lie to his own voters and not really caring that people know he is a fraudster is extremely dangerous.

To the constituents living in New York’s Third Congressional District, I urge you to learn about the harm that keeping Santos as your elected representative will cause and to vote him out in next year’s election. He does not accurately represent the people and he needs to be removed or voted out of Congress as soon as possible.

Santos’ title may currently be “The Honorable,” but there is clearly nothing honorable about him.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Leilani-kai Giusta, Faavae Kimsel Moe, Damla Gunes, Alexandra Tennon, Lexi Morse (left to right) celebrate as they finish off Rider University 3-0 on October 15th, 2023.
Quinnipiac volleyball battling with inconsistency as MAAC Tournament looms
Christie Colon, professionally known as DJ Christie, has been the DJ for Quinnipiac volleyball for the last two seasons.
How DJ Christie serves empowerment to the Quinnipiac volleyball program
Holiday season head-to-head
Holiday season head-to-head
All roads lead to home in Northern Attitude
All roads lead to home in 'Northern Attitude'
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian speaks at a Nov. 13 ceremony on the North Haven Campus about the university’s conservation efforts.
QU earns sustainability award for energy efficiency
Season two of Marvels Loki is a glorious ending to a beloved character
Season two of Marvel's 'Loki' is a glorious ending to a beloved character
More in Opinion
How the ‘Sunday scaries’ can be a tool to conquer the week ahead
How the ‘Sunday scaries’ can be a tool to conquer the week ahead
Challenging educational perceptions: Why humanities matter just as much as STEM
Challenging educational perceptions: Why humanities matter just as much as STEM
Choosing conscience over convenience: The power of ethical consumerism in todays world
Choosing conscience over convenience: The power of ethical consumerism in today's world
Fizzling out: Why the Fizz app is destined for failure
'Fizzling out': Why the Fizz app is destined for failure
Why are young people volunteering less?
Why are young people volunteering less?
Many dorm rooms on Quinnipiacs Mount Carmel and York Hill campuses feature uncomfortable plastic or wooden block chairs.
Bobcat Buzz: Quinnipiac’s unbearable chairs, A sit-ty situation
More in World Issues
Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Kevin McCarthy is pictured with former President Donald Trump, before he was voted out of his position on Oct. 3.
Republican dysfunction is weakening our government
Protestors rally in support of a free Palestine on Oct. 15 in Melbourne, Australia, as fighting continues in Gaza and Israel.
Western media isn’t telling the whole story about Palestine
Who’s losing the 2024 election? Americans.
Who’s losing the 2024 election? Americans.
Members of the ZAKA voluntary emergency services retrieve a body from a street in Nir Am, Israel after partygoers fled a music festival at Kibbutz Re’im on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Photo Contributed to The Chronicle)
‘Be Strong, Be Strong and Be Resolute’: An intimate perspective on the war in Israel and a call for resilience
How old is too old to serve?
How old is too old to serve?
Surveys claim 55% of voters do not believe Congress should authorize additional funding to support Ukraine, a 7% decrease from this time last year, per Time Magazine.
World issues are more than just a trend
About the Contributor
Connor Youngberg, Associate Multimedia Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *