Trump and his followers pick and choose when beliefs matter

Former President Donald Trump’s supporters are stereotypically passionate about two things: religion and country. But in a sacrilegious move, Trump has released his rendition of the Bible, which his supporters are fawning over while simultaneously bashing President Joe Biden for his dedication to inclusivity.

Trump supporters stirred up controversy this past Easter weekend when Biden confirmed March 31 — which happened to be Easter Sunday this year — as International Transgender Day of Visibility.

March 31 has been the designated International Transgender Day of Visibility since 2009 — the last time Easter fell on that day was 2002.

If you’re Christian, you likely celebrate Resurrection Day, more commonly known as Easter or Easter Sunday. You may also know that the day changes yearly since it’s on the “first Sunday after the full Moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox,” according to Royal Museums Greenwich.

Nevertheless, Trump supporters were outraged by the President’s proclamation and claimed it was — as Trump’s campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt put it —“a years-long assault on the Christian faith.”

Christian Trump supporters were angry that they had to share the day. As a Catholic myself, they reminded me of spoiled children who were mad that someone shared their birthday. Easter is not on the same day every year, but ITDV is. It’s entitled to expect the whole day to be shifted just because it doesn’t align with your beliefs.

ITDV is on March 31 every year. Yet, the fact that only a small number of people were aware that ITDV existed goes to show that it really hasn’t affected them. Next year, the publicity will be gone.

For people so “passionate” about their religion, Trump supporters conveniently pick and choose what is acceptable, but maybe that’s because they’ve been brainwashed into believing Trump is their savior.

His supporters are “cafeteria Christians,” or Christians who pick and choose what teachings they want to practice.

Meanwhile, on March 26, five days before Easter and ITDV, Donald Trump announced he was selling bibles for $60, known as the “God Bless the USA Bible,” with “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood.

Trump paints himself as the messiah. On Jan. 14, he put up a video on his Truth Social account where he is referred to as a “gift from God.” He tells crowds, “I’m being indicted for you,” portraying himself as a martyr.

If his supporters actually cared about their religion and held the same attitudes towards Trump as they did Biden, they would realize that Trump’s behavior is blasphemy.

Biden was accused of disrespecting the religion by being inclusive. But somehow Trump’s behaviors are okay?

Trump isn’t promoting the Bible; he’s promoting his brand. If his “God-loving” supporters followed the Bible’s teachings, they would realize that it says, “And I solemnly declare to everyone who hears the prophetic words of this book: If anyone adds anything to what is written here, God will add to that person the plagues described in this book,” in Revelations 22:18.

Yet, the “God Bless The USA Bible” includes a handwritten chorus of “God Bless the USA” by Greenwood, the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and Pledge of Allegiance.

His supporters have their values, and they believe that Trump respects and believes them. He doesn’t care about his supporters’ beliefs. Trump’s version of the Bible quite literally goes against the teachings that his supporters claim to hold dear. This political tactic is evidence that he doesn’t care about them as people either, but just as votes.

This country needs stability and inclusivity, not two-faced political tactics. But we aren’t going to get it if Trump and his supporters are seemingly picking and choosing their morals in the name of being good Christians.