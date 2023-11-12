Missed opportunities and turnovers, nightmare performance leads Bobcats to first loss of the season

The Quinnipiac women’s basketball team got off to a quick start in its matchup against Harvard Sunday afternoon, going up 5-0 before Harvard could get settled in for its first home game of the season.

But that would be as good as it got for the Bobcats, as the team’s shooting troubles from three-point range, lackluster defense and a multitude of turnovers led to an 85-41 loss.

The Bobcats came into their matchup with the Crimson on a dominant defensive streak, not allowing an opponent to score 70+ points in a game for 27 straight games. However the streak ended just a couple minutes into the fourth quarter.

The team simply looked off for a majority of the game, with multiple airballs and a lack of fluid passing in the first two quarters leading Harvard to a hot start it never relented.

Quinnipiac could not take advantage of open shots, and paid the price. Harvard’s defense was lights out during the second quarter, allowing just one Quinnipiac field goal during the entire frame, leading to the Bobcats facing a halftime deficit of 32 points, a number the team could not overcome.

The Bobcats committed turnovers — a lot of them. The team accumulated a total of 20 during the course of the game, which contributed to the Crimson’s success on the scoreboard. The other contribution was Quinnipiac’s lack of a three-point shot. The Bobcats made a total of just three of their attempted 22 threes, a staggering 13.6%. The offensive woes seemed to stop during the second half, but the Bobcat’s deficit was just too much to handle, and the increase in strong play seemed to happen too late.

Quinnipiac had no answers for junior guard Harmoni Turner or freshman forward Mary Hollensteiner. Turner led Harvard’s offense with fluidity and precision, posting a double double with 14 points and 10 assists. Hollensteiner ignited a fire within Harvard’s bench with her performance, her 14 points off the bench accounted for just below half of the secondary unit’s total points. Hollensteiner’s accuracy with her shots helped to maintain Harvard’s massive push on the scoreboard throughout the game.

It wasn’t all bad for the Bobcats, freshman center Anna Foley contributed in many ways that went beyond the scoreboard. Foley had 10 boards, dished out three assists and came up with four blocks during the course of the game. Foley has been a bright spot on the Bobcats during its first two games of the season.

Quinnipiac looks to get back on track and into the win column once again when it hosts Vermont on Nov. 17 at M&T Bank Arena, tip-off is set for 4 p.m.





