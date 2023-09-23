The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
On the Rocks Pub and Grill is open weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On the Rocks is misused and under-utilized

2
Grass over greed: Turf fields are ruining the NFL

Grass over greed: Turf fields are ruining the NFL

3
Joe Cool is back in school

Joe Cool is back in school

4
INFOGRAPHIC BY ALEX KENDALL

‘It won’t be gone for a long time’: Rise in COVID cases affecting Quinnipiac

5
Nina Klein is currently 3-2 since taking over as Quinnipiacs head coach on April 28.

A three-time national champion as a player, Nina Klein is building a legacy on the sideline at Quinnipiac

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Reilly scores in OT, Bobcats beat Huskies in preseason bout

Ryan Johanson, Contributing Writer
September 23, 2023
Graduate+defender+Kate+Reilly+scored+the+game-winning+goal+in+Quinnipiac+4-3+exhibition+win+over+UConn.
Jack Spiegel
Graduate defender Kate Reilly scored the game-winning goal in Quinnipiac 4-3 exhibition win over UConn.

HAMDEN, Conn — A new women’s ice hockey season started Saturday as the Quinnipiac Bobcats opened their season against the UConn Huskies in an exhibition game. The Bobcats came back from being down 3-1 to winning it in overtime with a score of 4-3.

In the first period, the Bobcats’ rust was visible. There were multiple times where the hosts had unforced errors, yet these errors didn’t result in anything besides eight shots on net for the Huskies. 

“All day, we were working hard to get a little more comfortable with the puck like it definitely was first game jitters, we were antsy we were throwing it away and moments and, and we needed more of an attack mentality,” Quinnipiac head coach Cass Turner said. 

The second period started with a goalie change for Quinnipiac as freshman goaltender Lucy Phillips took over for graduate student goaltender Logan Angers. The Bobcats changed goalies once again as sophomore goaltender Tatum Blacker took over for Phillips in the third period.

“It’s awesome to get them in the net because it’s one thing to be in practice and then it’s another to have that excitement of a game and to have those jitters,” Turner said. “I think they both kind of settled in a little bit, but they both played like goalies who haven’t played a lot in games yet.” 

The second period is where the goals finally happened. After a net-front scrum,  UConn senior forward Jada Habisch tucked it past Phillips, giving the visitors the brief 1-0 lead. Four minutes later, the Bobcats tied it with a shot by sophomore forward Madison Chantler – one of her two goals on the day.

The Huskies did get one late to break the tie after a cross-ice pass got deflected in front of the net by Phillips. Sophomore forward Kyla Josifovic put the loose puck away to give the Huskies a 2-1 lead with just 40 seconds left in the second period.

In the third period, UConn went on the power play after graduate student forward Alexa Hoskin was called for a slashing minor with 14:09 left. The Huskies used all of 30 seconds to score on the power play, as graduate student forward Coryn Tormala fired it past Blacker’s glove to increase the lead to two. 

 The Bobcats started to find their footing later in the period as they rattled off two goals behind Chantler’s second goal and senior defender Maddy Samoskevich, who capitalized on a power play to tie the game up at 3-3 with 2:25 left in the game. Both goals helped complete the comeback and sent the game into an overtime session. 

After taking two early penalties in the game, graduate student defender and captain Kate Reilly didn’t shy away from playing her game. The Richmond, British Columbia, native scored the overtime winner after putting home a shot that got past UConn junior goaltender Megan Warrener to win it for the Bobcats. 

“I think I’ve had a lot of practice taking a penalty and kind of moving on. I’m just like, okay, the girls did a great job killing it,” Reilly said. “And I try to focus on their success instead of how I felt.” 

Quinnipiac is back in action on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. to officially kick off its season in Hamden against Maine. 

“So I don’t think it was even a question today whether we thought we could come back,” Reilly said. “We were just ready to go and happy for the privilege to compete.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Senior forward Courtney Chochol, right, dribbles the ball away from defenders on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the Quinnipiac Univeristy Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium.
Quinnipiac battles through slow start, bad conditions to take down Canisius 2-0
The Quinnipiac field hockey team drop to 3-3 following Fridays loss to Villanova.
Bobcats choke early lead, fall to Villanova 4-3
Kyle Robinson (right), pictured on Dec. 2, 2022, coaching then-sophomore libero Faavae Kimsel Moe during Quinnipiac volleyballs NCAA Tournament match against Wisconsin.
‘One of the biggest families in the world’: Stories from the life and career of Kyle Robinson
On the Rocks Pub and Grill is open weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
On the Rocks is misused and under-utilized
Nina Klein is currently 3-2 since taking over as Quinnipiacs head coach on April 28.
A three-time national champion as a player, Nina Klein is building a legacy on the sideline at Quinnipiac
Incumbent Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett (left) will face Republican mayoral candidate Crystal Dailey in the Nov. 7 general election after beating challenger Walter Morton IV in the towns Sept. 12 Democratic primary.
Lauren Garrett wins Democratic primary, pivots toward general election
More in Ice Hockey
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey begins the regular season on Sept. 29 against Maine.
Quinnipiac women’s hockey enters pivotal season with high hopes
Quinnipiac field hockey beat Bryant on Sept. 9, despite a lengthly weather delay.
Bobcat Report: Field hockey’s weather delays are perfect for ‘Just Dance’
Two years later, former QU hockey player Neil Breen finds clarity in recovery from the sports lasting impact on the brain
Two years later, former QU hockey player Neil Breen finds clarity in recovery from the sport's lasting impact on the brain
Quinnipiac womens soccer debuted a new uniform en route to a 5-0 win over Stonehill on Sept. 4.
Bobcat Report: Women’s soccer discuss new uniforms, ‘pink bananas’
Former Quinnipiac forward Danielle Marmer recorded 15 points in four years with the Bobcats.
Former Quinnipiac player/coach named first general manager of Boston PWHL franchise
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.
Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes
More in Sports
Mens lacrosse promoted Casey Eidenshink from assistant coach to associate head coach on Sept. 20.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse assistant Casey Eidenshink promoted to associate head coach
The Bobcats head into MAAC play under .500, including two straight losses.
Quinnipiac wraps up non-conference play with 2-0 defeat at Columbia
The Quinnipiac volleyball team celebrates starting MAAC play 2-0 after defeating Canisius in straight sets.
Quinnipiac starts first weekend of MAAC play 2-0, beats Canisius in straight sets
Quinnipiac womens soccer restarts MAAC play on Sept. 23 against Canisius.
Quinnipiac women’s soccer falls to .500 after two-goal loss to Princeton
The Quinnipiac volleyball team swept its first home match of the 2023 season Saturday afternoon.
Quinnipiac kills its way to home opener win against Niagara
Quinnipiac field hockey begins Big East play on Sept. 15 at Providence.
Pompeo scores two, Bobcats stop Bryant at home

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *