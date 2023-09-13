The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Hamden firefighters rescue a student from the K wing elevator in Quinnipiac Universitys Crescent residence hall just before 6:15 p.m. Friday amid a storm-induced power outage.

Storm causes power outage on York Hill Campus, traps student in elevator for half-hour

2
Fire consumed a vehicle at the bottom of Quinnipiac Universitys York Hill Campus after the driver crashed into a tree late Thursday.

Crash ignites car fire on Quinnipiac's York Hill Campus

3
Quinnipiac womens soccer debuted a new uniform en route to a 5-0 win over Stonehill on Sept. 4.

Bobcat Report: Women’s soccer discuss new uniforms, ‘pink bananas’

4
The New York Knicks accused former Quinnipiac University men’s basketball player Ikechukwu Azotam of sharing confidential team information with the Toronto Raptors.

Former QU basketball player named in major NBA lawsuit

5
Quinnipiac University unveiled more than 1,000 package lockers on the Mount Carmel and York Hill campuses after reconstructing its campus mail systems over the summer to reduce student wait times.

‘You Have Mail’: Quinnipiac overhauls campus mail system, installs smart package lockers

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac addresses campus, classroom accessibility barriers

Cat Murphy, News Editor
September 12, 2023
Quinnipiac+University+officials+over+the+summer+updated+the+Office+of+Student+Accessibilitys+accommodation+platform%2C+the+Braille+signage+in+the+Ledges+residence+hall+and+its+shuttle+services.+The+universitys+new+shuttle+provider%2C+Valet+Park+of+America%2C+operates+an+accessible+seven-passenger+van+on+the+Mount+Carmel+Campus+to+transport+students+between+buildings.+
Peyton McKenzie
Quinnipiac University officials over the summer updated the Office of Student Accessibility’s accommodation platform, the Braille signage in the Ledges residence hall and its shuttle services. The university’s new shuttle provider, Valet Park of America, operates an accessible seven-passenger van on the Mount Carmel Campus to transport students between buildings.

Accessibility barriers — ranging in severity from broken Braille signage to inaccessible construction sites — consistently raised questions during Quinnipiac University’s 2022-23 academic year.

But a year later, Quinnipiac kicked off the fall 2023 semester with a new accommodation portal, an increased number of accessible campus shuttle options and updated Braille signage in the Ledges residence hall.

New accommodation portal

In an Aug. 23 university update, Provost Debra Liebowitz announced the implementation of an integrated accommodation management system.

The streamlined accommodation portal, known as Accommodate, enables students to request and renew accommodations, forward approved accommodation letters to faculty and schedule proctored exams with the Office of Student Accessibility.

“There are less hoops for students to jump through to gain access to QU programs and services,” wrote Kate Palumbo, director of OSA, in a Sept. 10 email statement to The Chronicle. “Students are able to notify their professors earlier in the semester as our staff no longer need to manually write every accommodation letter.”

Accommodate then notifies faculty members via email whenever a student in their class receives an accommodation letter from OSA or books an exam appointment in the Learning Commons. From there, faculty members can use the Accommodate platform to upload testing materials and share exam administration information with OSA staff.

And the platform — which now allows faculty members to access a consolidated list of their students’ accommodation letters — requires professors to sign each letter to ensure they individually review their students’ accommodations.

University officials implemented the new Accommodate system to replace the disjointed Microsoft OneDrive-based portal process OSA used in past years to meet federally mandated accessibility requirements.

Noting that Quinnipiac’s accessibility office supports approximately one-fifth of the university’s students, Palumbo said administrators began looking in the summer of 2022 to implement a centralized accommodation system after recognizing that “the previous systems in place were not sustainable.”

“We are very pleased to now utilize a robust system built to meet the demands of accessibility offices in higher education,” Palumbo wrote. “We are now working more efficiently and able to expediently process students’ accommodations and communicate with our colleagues across the institution.”

University officials have collaborated over the last eight months with Symplicity, the parent company that oversees and administers the Accommodate platform, to structure the accommodation system around Quinnipiac’s specific needs.

“It really came down to ease of use and seamless communication for all parties,” Palumbo wrote in a Sept. 10 email statement to The Chronicle. “I have always felt that, as a student with a disability who may face challenges different from their peers, we need to streamline the process in an effort to remove barriers for students.”

Historically, OSA’s accommodation policies and procedures have relied heavily on student advocacy. The university’s previous accommodation system required students with disabilities to forward their approved accommodation letters to each of their professors.

OSA staff has always encouraged students to discuss their accommodations with their professors prior to or just after the start of the semester. But Lisa Burns, professor of media studies, noted that this honor system-dependent process was rarely perfect in practice.

“Some students weren’t always good about forwarding their letters until right before they needed accommodations,” Burns wrote in a Sept. 10 email statement. “This new system resolves that issue.”

Burns, acknowledging how overwhelmed OSA has been in recent years, said she expects the new platform to “greatly help in managing the paperwork.”

However, she also pointed out that “students are no longer responsible for acting as their own advocate” under the new accommodation system.

Although faculty received an email that listed the final step in the accommodations process as a meeting between the student and the professor “to discuss the implementation of their approved accommodations,” Burns said only two of her students have emailed her directly about their accommodations.

“Instead, when I receive a letter, I follow up with the student via email to detail how their accommodations will be addressed in my class and note they can contact me if they have any questions,” Burns wrote. “And there’s no guarantee that faculty members will be as diligent as I am in following up with their students.”

Accessible campus shuttle options

Quinnipiac also partnered with transportation company Valet Park of America over the summer to overhaul its campus shuttle system. Unlike the university’s previous shuttle operator, which offered only two accessible shuttles, six of VPA’s eight intercampus shuttles are accessible to individuals who use mobility aids like wheelchairs.

VPA also operates an accessible seven-passenger van on the Mount Carmel Campus to transport students between buildings amid ongoing South Quad construction.

“I have heard positive feedback regarding the new shuttle system — reliability, increase in ADA compliant shuttles, the list goes on,” Palumbo wrote.

Updated Braille signage

A Chronicle investigation revealed in September 2022 that more than 100 signs identifying rooms, stairwells and exits in the Ledges residence hall lacked accessible Braille text as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In one instance, the sign identifying a fourth-floor closet denoted the room number in permanent marker and featured damaged Braille text that spelled “into have” instead of “storage.” In another, each of the 75 Braille dots on two signs identifying a stairwell not only as a stair exit but also as an area of rescue assistance was broken.

However, university officials subsequently updated the inaccessible signage in the first-year residence hall over the summer.

“We should always be striving to make sure everyone feels welcomed by our campus, whether that’s students, faculty, staff, or visitors,” wrote Jamie Setzler, Student Government Association vice president for inclusion, in a Sept. 10 email statement to The Chronicle. “Ensuring that our Braille signage is up to par with ADA requirements is just one small aspect of that, but it’s an incredibly vital one.”

Amid concerns last fall about campus accessibility, SGA issued an October 2022 resolution calling on the Quinnipiac administration to audit OSA’s compliance with the ADA. Setzler praised university officials for listening when “students noticed a problem and advocated for a change.”

“When we’re vocal about an issue, we’re much more likely to see improvements,” Setzler wrote. “I’m honored to be on a campus with so many students who are willing to help our university become the best it can be.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
What makes Quinnipiac women’s running so dominant? It starts with Carolyn Martin
What makes Quinnipiac women’s running so dominant? It starts with Carolyn Martin
From left, Tahira Jilu, Jasmin Williams and Timo Oguntolu pose for a photo outside of Tator Hall during the Quinnipiac Black Student Union Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 9.
‘It's food, music and games that unifies people’: Black Student Union hosts annual block party
Students stand in line to checkout at the upper Bobcat Den on Sept. 11. Delays caused by the temporary swipe system have at times generated checkout lines stretching outside the building.
Bobcat Den faces technical issues, long checkout lines
Quinnipiac womens soccer debuted a new uniform en route to a 5-0 win over Stonehill on Sept. 4.
Bobcat Report: Women’s soccer discuss new uniforms, ‘pink bananas’
Quinnipiac womens soccer has won three straight games since starting the season 0-2.
Bobcats top Niagara 4-0 in MAAC Championship rematch
Quinnipiac drops to 4-5 before heading into conference play next weekend.
Quinnipiac splits games against Hampton and UMES at Henson Hawk Invitational
More in News
QU introduces new academic planning tool to replace Self Service’s ‘My Progress’ tab
QU introduces new academic planning tool to replace Self Service’s ‘My Progress’ tab
Quinnipiac University students can now purchase reusable food storage containers for $5.99 in the Mount Carmel Campus’ dining hall. The sustainable dining initiative enables participating students to exchange used containers for clean ones after each use.
Quinnipiac launches new sustainable dining initiative in Café Q
Professors design healthcare-inspired digital escape room
Hamden firefighters rescue a student from the K wing elevator in Quinnipiac Universitys Crescent residence hall just before 6:15 p.m. Friday amid a storm-induced power outage.
Storm causes power outage on York Hill Campus, traps student in elevator for half-hour
Fire consumed a vehicle at the bottom of Quinnipiac Universitys York Hill Campus after the driver crashed into a tree late Thursday.
Crash ignites car fire on Quinnipiac's York Hill Campus
Quinnipiac to keep student centers open overnight due to excessive heat
Quinnipiac to keep student centers open overnight due to excessive heat
About the Contributors
Cat Murphy, News Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *