New associate head coach Shaun Morris is entering his seventh season with the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Men's basketball assistant Shaun Morris promoted to associate head coach

An overview of the Supreme Courts ruling on affirmative action and what it could mean for Quinnipiac

An overview of the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action and what it could mean for Quinnipiac

Wayne Gersie begins new role as vice president of equity and inclusion

Wayne Gersie begins new role as vice president of equity and inclusion

Fast X is the latest installment in the ten-movie Fast and the Furious franchise. (Universal Pictures/Wikimedia Commons)

'There's nothing stronger than a family:' 'Fast X' takes a darker turn on the idea

Lets talk about gay sex

Lets talk about gay sex

MLB Draft: Former Quinnipiac pitcher Brandyn Garcia drafted by Seattle Mariners

Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
July 12, 2023
Brandyn+Garcia+spent+three+seasons+with+Quinnipiac+baseball+before+transferring+to+Texas+A%26M+this+past+year.
Peyton McKenzie
Brandyn Garcia spent three seasons with Quinnipiac baseball before transferring to Texas A&M this past year.

The Seattle Mariners drafted former Quinnipiac starting pitcher Brandyn Garcia in the 11th round of Monday’s MLB Draft. The now-Texas A&M Aggie was the 337th overall pick and the only Quinnipiac-related selection in all 20 rounds.

Garcia, who spent three seasons in Hamden, threw 105 innings and went 5-13 in a Bobcat uniform. He transferred to Texas A&M for his senior season.

With the Aggies, the 6’4” southpaw led the team with 27 appearances out of the bullpen.

“He made two appearances before a breakout 3.0-inning stint in a win at Rice on March 8 and saw his usage grow from there,” Texas A&M Athletics wrote in a press release.

The Granby, Connecticut, native was a two-time MAAC All-Academic player and now becomes the first former Bobcat to hear his name called since catcher Colton Bender in 2021. 

In addition, Garcia now joins the list of Quinnipiac pitchers to be drafted by the Mariners, joining the likes of Ari Kafka (2005) and Bill Martin (1979).
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

