MLB Draft: Former Quinnipiac pitcher Brandyn Garcia drafted by Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners drafted former Quinnipiac starting pitcher Brandyn Garcia in the 11th round of Monday’s MLB Draft. The now-Texas A&M Aggie was the 337th overall pick and the only Quinnipiac-related selection in all 20 rounds.

Garcia, who spent three seasons in Hamden, threw 105 innings and went 5-13 in a Bobcat uniform. He transferred to Texas A&M for his senior season.

With the Aggies, the 6’4” southpaw led the team with 27 appearances out of the bullpen.

“He made two appearances before a breakout 3.0-inning stint in a win at Rice on March 8 and saw his usage grow from there,” Texas A&M Athletics wrote in a press release.

The Granby, Connecticut, native was a two-time MAAC All-Academic player and now becomes the first former Bobcat to hear his name called since catcher Colton Bender in 2021.

In addition, Garcia now joins the list of Quinnipiac pitchers to be drafted by the Mariners, joining the likes of Ari Kafka (2005) and Bill Martin (1979).