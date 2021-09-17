Quinnipiac field hockey loses in nail-biting shootout to Temple

Bobcats still looking for first win of the season after five losses

Quinnipiac hadn’t really played a game that came down to the wire all season, but that changed in today’s match against Temple. The Bobcats started out the year 0-4 while the Owls came in 4-1. This afternoon was the first conference game for both teams.

Head coach Becca Main made a key change at goalkeeper for the game, and it worked out. Sophomore Nina Santore started the first four games of the season, but today it was junior Mack Vorel.

That adjustment worked out perfectly. Vorel had 11 saves in today’s game while giving up two goals. Quinnipiac had 17 saves in the last four games combined.

“We knew she would be a good goalkeeper today, Temple plays a skirmish and a lot going on. That is Mack’s style,” Main said

The game started quiet until the last minute of the first quarter. The Bobcats had a penalty corner opportunity and missed the shot. The ball went flying into the midfield, leading to an open pitch for Temple’s freshman forward Myrthe Schuilenburg. Quinnipiac was furious that the play was not ruled dead. Quinnipiac had to draw a penalty on her and make the freshman attempt a penalty shot. Schuilenburg was able to convert and give the Owls’ a 1-0 lead.

The Bobcats responded immediately, drawing a penalty corner shot with one second remaining in the first quarter. Senior defender Jess Haley was able to get an open shot to tie the game at one.

Senior midfielder and captain Isabella Sinibaldi dove for a ball at the end of the first quarter and did not return back into the game. She had a boot on her right leg and a crutch to help her walk after the game.

The second quarter continued with a fast-paced style. Temple converted a penalty corner attempt. After the ball bounced around a few times, freshman midfielder Devin Kinzel was able to get a close shot in. The Owls led 2-1.

Later in the quarter, Quinnipiac was able to tie the game up once again. Freshman forward Emilia Massarelli got past multiple defenders to make a remarkable goal. Her ability to free herself from defenders frequently leaves fans ‘oohing and aahing’.

The game was knotted 2-2 at the end of the first half.

“There is really great things in store for her in terms to put the ball in the net for us,” Main said.

The second half was nothing like the first. It was an amazing performance by both defenses. Neither team could score on forced penalties. Vorel shined the most in the third quarter with multiple noteworthy saves.

The game entered overtime after a quiet second half. This was the first time since October 2019 that Quinnipiac played in extra time. Comparatively, Temple defeated Fairfield in double overtime just five days ago on Sept. 12.

Stamina was starting to play a huge factor on both sides, and it was clear. The game was all defense for another quarter. After the first overtime, nobody scored and it was more of the same after the second overtime. Both teams were very close to ending the game, but nobody was closer than Emilia Massarelli. She was able to get past a few defenders and the goalie. She took the shot and a Temple defender was able to get her arm on the ball to save the game.

Now the game entered a shootout, for the first time all season for both teams. The Bobcats decided with Massarelli to go first and she could not convert but Temple also failed to as well. Up next was sophomore midfielder Bevan Gebhardt but she also missed. This time Temple was able to score. After two rounds of a best of five, Quinnipiac was down 1-0.

Bobcats junior forward Stella Tegtmeier tied the shootout 1-1 followed by Temple answering back to take the lead back to 2-1. Both teams had two shooters left, with the pressure all on Quinnipiac. Senior midfielder Makayla Adams could not make her shot and now the Owls could end the game with a make.

Temple found an opening and scored to end the shootout 3-1. The Bobcats battled with heart against a tough Big East opponent. Despite losing it was still an encouraging all-around team performance.

The Bobcats’ next game is Sunday, Sept. 19, at Hofstra where they will look to get their first win of the season.