Quinnipiac field hockey loses home opener against Fairfield

Quinnipiac field hockey started its first two games away and lost both. The team was outscored 8-1 in its losses against Boston College and Columbia. That trend continued this afternoon against Fairfield, where the Bobcats lost 3-0.

After one quarter neither team scored, but the Bobcats were dominating possession. They shot three times, but none found the back of the net.

In the second quarter, the Stags were able to capitalize on the missed opportunities by Quinnipiac. Senior forward Jolanda Richter and junior midfielder Page Lowry scored for Fairfield in the second quarter with shots close to the net. The Bobcats were frustrated with the call because the team thought she was in the net before the shot.

In the second half, neither team played great offensively. Both teams only had one shot, but the difference is that the Stags made theirs. The Bobcats missed on multiple chances of having a breakaway.

Quinnipiac did not put any of its six shots on goal. Fairfield had three of its five shots go in while another one was saved.

Quinnipiac freshman forward Emilia Massarelli from Argentina looked very promising. Even though she went 0-for-4 on her shot attempts, she was making great moves to become open.

“One of my favorite first-year classes,” Quinnipiac field hockey head coach Becca Main said. “They have a really great mentality, there is really a bond.”

Even though it won’t show up in the box score, junior midfielder/defender Olivia Howard looked very good. She played the whole game as a defender and made smart decisions by not turning the ball over. Howard usually plays midfield but it was different today. Main was impressed with Howard’s performance today.

“We’ve been moving her around a little bit in the last year,” Main said. “We moved her to a new position today and was really proud of how she played.”

Main acknowledged that changes need to be made before Sunday’s game against Lafayette.

“We have to make a little bit of a switch,” Main said. “We want to learn to make that 15 minutes of excellence for 60 minutes… I think that (mentality) is something that can be shifted in a very short amount of time.”

The Bobcats are now 0-3, and will be looking to get their first win Sunday afternoon against Lafayette.