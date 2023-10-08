The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Infographic by Peyton McKenzie

Quinnipiac’s 990 filing reveals drop in Olian’s salary, $50M in foreign investments

The Bobcat Golden Lager is slated to premiere on Oct. 6 during Bobcat Weekends kickoff. The lager will also be available in the On the Rocks pub and the Bobcat Den (Courtesy of Quinnipiac University).

QU partners with Stony Creek Brewery, creates Bobcat Golden Lager

Nas: Greatest of his generation

Quinnipiac men's hockey preview: line projections and schedule analysis

Quinnipiac raises a national championship banner celebrating its 2022-23 title-winning team before a game against Boston College on Oct. 7.

Wounded Quinnipiac comes up just short against Boston College on banner night

Field hockey shuts out Maine 2-0, snaps two-game losing streak

Amanda Dronzek, Staff Writer
October 8, 2023
Quinnipiac+field+hockey+is+2-2+in+Big+East+play+heading+into+an+Oct.+13+battle+with+Liberty.
Tripp Menhall
Quinnipiac field hockey is 2-2 in Big East play heading into an Oct. 13 battle with Liberty.

HAMDEN, Conn — Quinnipiac field hockey bounced back from a two-game losing streak and capped off Bobcat Weekend with a 2-0 non-conference shutout over the Maine Black Bears Sunday.

The hero for the Bobcats was sophomore goaltender Cristina Torres, her 11-save shutout leading Quinnipiac to its fifth victory of the season.

“I just trust (Torres),” Quinnipiac head coach Nina Klein said.

Maine dominated possession early in the first quarter, but it was Quinnipiac who struck first. Graduate student forward Sophia Pompeo received a pass off sophomore forward Cameron Brower’s stick to give the Bobcats an early lead.

“It was good to get on the board again,” Pompeo said. 

The Black Bears had numerous opportunities to hack at the Bobcats’ lead. Quinnipiac had a slew of passes intercepted by Maine’s attack, but it could not find the net. 

It was Torres who kept the Bobcats alive. The Barcelona native was the knife in Maine’s back, stabbing every opportunity that the Black Bears could muster. 

“The pressure was on,” Torres said. “We have to win in our house when we have all our fans here.”

Minutes into the second quarter, Brower found Pompeo for the second time, passing the ball into the middle. Pompeo fired past — and extended Quinnipiac’s lead to two. 

The Providence transfer scored her fourth and fifth goals of the season on Sunday.

“We made ourselves promise we weren’t going to lose two games in a weekend the rest of the season,” Pompeo said.

The Black Bears stayed aggressive and continued to get penalty corners, but of course, Torres was there to halt Maine’s chances to equalize the match.

“I just have to think about where the ball is and just keep it out of the net,” Torres said.

With a 2-0 lead heading into the second half, Quinnipiac doubled down to keep Maine out of its offensive zone. The Bobcats and the Black Bears shared possession in the remaining quarters, but the score was set in stone. 

Quinnipiac’s defense was solid, but Torres was a wall. As the chance of a shutout came closer, Torres told herself to “keep going.” 

At the game’s final whistle, Maine was scoreless. From penalty corners to one-on-one matchups, Torres blocked every shot.

“It’s going to be fun to look back and have a little highlight reel today,” Klein said.

Quinnipiac may celebrate Sunday’s win, but it has much to prepare for next Friday. 

“Defense wins championships,” Klein said. 

The Bobcats look to defend their turf when they host Big East opponent Liberty under the Sleeping Giant on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.
