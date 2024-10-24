The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Women’s soccer back in win column after bout with Mount St. Mary’s

Carlos Calo, Contributing Writer
October 24, 2024
Tyler Rinko
Sophomore midfielder Anna Bean prepares to throw the ball in against Sacred Heart on Sept. 7.

Quinnipiac women’s soccer bounced back after losing a two-year conference win streak to Mount St. Mary’s on Oct.19, winning 1-0 on the road against Manhattan Wednesday.

The Bobcats went to Gaelic Park looking to rebound after last year’s 2-2 draw on the same pitch. The team started with intensity and pressure, not bothered by the 75-degree weather, which is uncommon during this time of year in the Bronx, New York.

Just four minutes into the game, the Bobcats netted their first and only goal. Sophomore midfielder Anna Bean scored her first of the season from outside the box on the right wing of the pitch which went straight to the net over goalkeeper Molly Bronk’s hands.

Head coach Dave Clarke’s squad tried adding to the lead, but the chances weren’t clear for the Bobcats. The weather started to affect the players, and the first substitutions for Quinnipiac happened in the 28th minute. 

The two-time defending MAAC champions continued to dominate the tempo of the game and in the 40th minute found another good opportunity to score on the foot of last year’s conference golden boot, graduate student forward Courtney Chochol, but it went into the hands of sophomore goalkeeper Molly Bronk.

In the second half, senior goaltender Sofia Lospinoso’s first intervention of the game came just one minute in.

At the one-hour mark, Chochol had another great opportunity to tally on to Quinnipiac’s one-goal lead, but Manhattan’s defense made certain it stayed a 1-0 game. For the last half hour, the Bobcats kept trying to score but couldn’t find the back of the net. 

Nonetheless, they got themselves back in the win column for their next matchup at home against Iona on Oct. 26. Kickoff is at noon.

Tyler Rinko
Tyler Rinko, Associate Photography Editor