Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold speaks with the media after the Bobcats 5-4 overtime to Boston College on March 31.

Quinnipiac's momentous run reaches the end of the line, marks beginning of a new era

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Two more top Quinnipiac administrators resigned this month, continuing the 18-month-long mass exodus of senior officials.

Quinnipiac's two highest-ranking women of color resign days apart amid string of administrative turnover

Enthusiastic Green Bay Packers fans decked out during a game on Dec. 28, 2014.

How restructuring the NFL would be a game changer for players and fans alike

Graduate guard Savion Lewis enters the transfer portal after six seasons at Quinnipiac.

Savion Lewis receives seventh year of eligibility, enters transfer portal

Bobcats suffer 13-10 loss to Siena in low-scoring affair

Michael Petitto, Staff Writer
April 6, 2024
Graduate+student+attacker+Jake+Tellers+rifles+a+shot+on+net+while+getting+shoved+against+Brown+on+February+17%2C+2024.
Tripp Menhall
Graduate student attacker Jake Tellers rifles a shot on net while getting shoved against Brown on February 17, 2024.

Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse allowed just one goal in the first quarter of its matchup against Siena Saturday afternoon. But after three more quarters of play, Siena pulled off a 13-10 victory.

The offense was there – and despite the 13-10 score, the defense was phenomenal – but the amount of opportunities the Saints had at the net was the big difference.

Siena shot the ball an astounding 48 times compared to Quinnipiac’s 25, the Saints took less penalties while also leading the game with 30 ground balls.

While Quinnipiac’s scoring was spread out – only graduate student attacker Jake Tellers surpassed the three-goal mark – Siena relied more on individual scoring. Junior attacker Pratt Reynolds led the way for the hosts with four goals, and sophomore attacker Caden Olmstead had a hat trick of his own. 

The Saint’s passing ability became a big factor towards the end of the game. During the start of a tied fourth quarter, Siena gained possession during the faceoff and drove down into Bobcat territory. For what seemed like an eternity, the team passed the ball around back and forth just waiting for an opening to attack. Eventually, sophomore midfielder Patrick Linton found an opening and seized the moment, a strike inside the Bobcat’s goal put Siena up 10-9.

That goal by Linton seemed to change the game entirely, as the Saints would follow it up with back-to-back goals which stuffed the Bobcats in a hole they could not dig out of.

Despite allowing 13 goals, junior goaltender Mason Oak continued to play at a high level with 17 saves and a .576 save percentage. 

The Saints are experienced in close games this season, as eight of their 11 games have been within three goals. On the other hand, the Bobcats have gotten used to blowing teams out by a hefty margin, with their 14-7 win against Canisius being their largest of the season.

As Quinnipiac was looking to restart its winning streak, Siena took the opportunity to strike an upset win on the team’s senior day. The Saints honored 10 seniors prior to their matchup.

In hopes of getting back in the win column, the Bobcats will be back in Hamden on April 10 to face Sacred Heart. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
