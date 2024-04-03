The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Two more top Quinnipiac administrators resigned this month, continuing the 18-month-long mass exodus of senior officials.

Quinnipiac’s two highest-ranking women of color resign days apart amid string of administrative turnover

2
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

3
Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault was drafted in the 5th round by the Carolina Hurricanes following his freshman season.

NHL Draft: Quinnipiac’s Legault, Pelosi selected by Hurricanes, Bruins

4
Quinnipiac players stand motionless after falling to Boston College 5-4 in overtime in the NCAA Regional Final at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 31.

Quinnipiac falls to Boston College in overtime thriller, ending title defense in regional final

5
Quinnipiac senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis reaches up to grab a puck during the second period of the Bobcats win over Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 29.

Quinnipiac, top-seeded Boston College set for regional final bout

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac tennis programs “just happy” to have true home courts

Alexandra Martinakova, News Editor
April 2, 2024
The+Quinnipiac+men%E2%80%99s+tennis+team+debuted+the+newly+installed+courts+in+North+Lot+with+a+6-1+win+over+Holy+Cross+on+March+12.
Aidan Sheedy
The Quinnipiac men’s tennis team debuted the newly installed courts in North Lot with a 6-1 win over Holy Cross on March 12.

 Since April 2021 — when the Quinnipiac university demolished its tennis courts to build the Recreation and Wellness Center — the school’s tennis teams have played at the North Haven Health and Racquet Club, approximately 10 minutes by car and about an hour’s walk from the Mount Carmel Campus.

Last season, the women’s tennis team went undefeated in the MAAC and raised the conference trophy. The men’s team followed them to the tournament, but lost in the semifinals despite a 4-2 record in the conference. Unfortunately, no one was there to see either of the teams dominate.

It took more than two years, but Quinnipiac University officials replaced more than 20% of the North Lot parking lot with six brand new tennis courts over the summer, to the dismay of many commuters but the delight of the players.

It wasn’t an easy road. The Hamden Zoning Board of Appeals blocked the construction of the courts at the original planned location due to the height of the 50-foot light poles, prompting Quinnipiac to withdraw its application in November 2021.

In May 2022, the university officials applied to construct the courts on the North Haven Campus, however due to the pushback from the residents about the potential light, noise and traffic consequences, they withdrew that application as well six months later. So North Lot it was.

But it didn’t come without issues. Some players complained about the courts being slanted. Sal Filardi, vice president for facilities and capital planning, said the university was aware that the work done to the tennis courts “did not meet our expectations” and that the last two courts, five and six, were the worst.

(Aidan Sheedy)

University officials raised these concerns with the contractors before the painting process.

Hard tennis courts should have a one degree slope. The concern was that these courts are sloped at five degrees, which Filardi said was not true. He said there are some ridges on the last two courts. Though Filardi called them “playable” he mentioned that it would be better not to have a competition on those courts.

But because the teams play six singles matches, that is impossible. However, some players are happy with them regardless.

“I love them,” senior Dominique Yeo said. “They fit my style well. I’m so happy with them.”

The courts feature eight light poles which allow the players to continue their matches late into the day, a feature that’s already paying dividends. Freshman Finn Burridge’s game against Siena last Saturday ended after 7:30 p.m.

Along the sides, windscreens adorned with Quinnipiac logos provide little protection against the harsh winds, since the courts have no other protection from trees or other buildings. While rain is enough of a reason to pause or end a match, wind isn’t.

“It was extremely windy,” said women’s head coach Paula Miller Saturday. “It got up to like 35 (mph) and that’s extremely difficult.”

The teams also still use their old plastic scoreboards. However, some players are simply glad to have the home advantage back.

“I’m just happy to have courts, I’m not gonna complain about them, so they’re awesome,” senior Shaurya Sood said, who started his career at Quinnipiac playing on the original Mount Carmel Campus courts.

The teams got some practice time on the new courts in the fall but it wasn’t until their MAAC season started that they returned to them.

But the Bobcats stepped out on the new courts and showed that they were worthy of them. The men’s team has played four opponents on the courts so far, two in the MAAC, easily cruising past all of them. The women’s team had their home opener on Saturday, winning a 4-2 battle against Siena.

Senior Ayato Arakaki celebrates winning a point in a March 30 match against Siena on Quinnipiac’s new tennis courts. (Aidan Sheedy)

The tennis season is short and there aren’t a lot of matches left. The women have two home games left on April 11 and 14, against Bryant and Niagara, respectively. The men’s team will join them in the fight against Niagara at their last home date.

On days that the two tennis teams do not have a match scheduled, the courts are open for recreational use. They are open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and an additional hour on Friday and Saturday.

Filardi declined to answer any additional questions about the total costs, construction process, the lost parking spaces or any additional inquiries.

Even though this season nears the end, Quinnipiac tennis teams will finally have a home court to return to. Now, the players and coaches hope to share it with the rest of the university.

As the men’s head coach Brian Adinolfi said, “you can’t miss them, it’s the courts right in the middle of the parking lot.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Beyoncé lassos in a classic with Cowboy Carter
Beyoncé lassos in a classic with 'Cowboy Carter'
Senior midfielder Steven Germain scored 4 goals and 7 total points during the Bobcats’ game against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse on track for first conference championship in half a decade
Quinnipiac junior forward Jacob Quillan in warmups of a Nov. 3 game against Dartmouth at Thompson Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Jacob Quillan signs two-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs
Quinnipiac players stand motionless after falling to Boston College 5-4 in overtime in the NCAA Regional Final at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 31.
Quinnipiac falls to Boston College in overtime thriller, ending title defense in regional final
Quinnipiac graduate student attacker Jake Tellers raises his hands in a game against Brown on Feb. 17.
Back on track: Bobcats rally to 15-10 victory over Mount St. Mary’s
Quinnipiac senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis reaches up to grab a puck during the second period of the Bobcats win over Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 29.
Quinnipiac, top-seeded Boston College set for regional final bout
More in Sports
Senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis stops a scoring chance from Wisconsin sophomore forward Simon Tassy on March 29.
Quinnipiac cements historic run of Big Ten dominance with win over Wisconsin
Quinnipiac sophomore forward Victor Czerneckianair is swarmed by his teammates after scoring the overtime game winner against Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island on March 29.
Quinnipiac knocks out Wisconsin in overtime, advances to NCAA Regional Final
Quinnipiac huddles around the net prior to puck drop against Brown on Feb. 23.
'We’re excited to defend our title': Previewing Quinnipiac's NCAA Tournament opener against Wisconsin
Senior forward Nina Steigauf prepares for a face-off during a 3-1 win over Cornell on November 17, 2023
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey’s Nina Steigauf enters transfer portal
Quinnipiac womens lacrosse fell to 1-7 on the season with Wednesdays loss at Marist.
Quinnipiac falls at Marist, drops to 0-2 in MAAC play
Senior midfielder Ryan Donnery cradles the ball behind the net during a game against Brown on Feb. 17.
Bobcats drop first game of season in 15-12 upset to Manhattan
More in Tennis
Senior Shaurya Sood prepares to return in a match against Merrimack on Jan. 28, 2023.
Men's tennis dominates against future conference opponent Merrimack
Quinnipiac tennis blows away Holy Cross 6-1 in home opener
Quinnipiac tennis blows away Holy Cross 6-1 in home opener
Sophomore Nikole Lisovyy backhands the ball during a match against Stonehill on Feb. 10.
Women's tennis 'working well together' ahead of MAAC slate
Senior Shaurya Sood prepares to return in a match against Merrimack on Jan. 28, 2023.
Men’s tennis aiming to erase decade-long title drought
Quinnipiac freshman Caitlin Flower (center) and Caroline Schulson fist bump head coach Paula Miller during a Feb. 10 match against Stonehill at North Haven Health & Racquet Club.
Quinnipiac women's tennis wrecks Stonehill in straight sets
The Bobcats mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknold holds up his national champion ring to the crowd prior to the start of the teams season opener at M&T Bank Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Rand Pecknold discusses banner ceremony, previewing golf’s local event
About the Contributors
Alexandra Martinakova, News Editor
Aidan Sheedy, Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *