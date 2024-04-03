Student’s count down to Flo Rida’s Wake the Giant announcement

After the announcement, senior media studies major Hannah Mall shows how excited she is for Flo Rida while she enjoys some cake courtesy of the Student Programming Board.

Students gathered in the Carl Hansen Student Center Piazza on March 27 as they watched the minutes tick down to find out the headliner of Wake the Giant on April 14.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., people screamed as the countdown hit zero and students found out that Flo Rida was going to headline Student Programming Board’s annual concert.

Jennifer Moglia, WQAQ general manager and Chronicle staff writer, wrote in a statement to The Chronicle that it is such an honor to help make such a huge event happen.

“I grew up listening to a ton of Flo Rida’s music and still blast ‘Where Them Girls At’ in the car with my roommates today and I’m sure a ton of other students can relate to that,” Moglia wrote. “It’s sure to be a fun night full of nostalgia and energy — how could you not love Flo Rida?”

Moglia, a senior media studies major and hospitality director for Wake the Giant, is also looking forward to making Flo Rida and his team feel right at home in Hamden.

The Student Programming Board posted several possible headliners on Instagram just days before the announcement event, such as Tate McRae, JID and, of course, Flo Rida. This gave students the opportunity to guess who the artist was going to be in advance.

Many students guessed correctly that Flo Rida was going to headline the show, but some had other ideas in mind.

“I hope it’s Tate McRae … but I feel like it’s going to be what we’re not expecting because everyone is expecting it to be her,” said Tiffany Soriano, a first-year marketing major. “I feel like they’re going to switch it up on the last second.”

Areli Hernandez, a first-year psychology major, came to the announcement event because she was looking forward to the big reveal.

“I thought it was going to be Flo Rida just because I thought it would fit the college vibe,” Hernandez said.

Other students weren’t too sure who the artist was going to be, but still wanted to come to the event to find out and have a good time.

Katie Spedalle, a senior psychology major in the 3+2 master of social work program, said she came to the event because she had time, wanted to hang out with friends and wanted to see if there was any fun merchandise.

“I really have no idea,” Spedalle said before the announcement. “I’m going to say Tate McRae.”

No matter what your guess was, undergraduate students can buy tickets on Friday at 12 p.m. to see Flo Rida perform at M&T Bank Arena. Floor tickets are $25 and stand seats are $20.