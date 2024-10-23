Where was the glamor?

For the first time in six years, the Empire State Building lit up in Victoria’s Secret signature pink to celebrate the comeback of one of the nation’s most iconic fashion shows.

VS models strutted the runway in New York City on Oct. 15 showcasing an all-woman performance lineup of Lisa, Tyla and Cher, stunning designs and brand-new features to the premiere.

While this return has been long-awaited, many viewers were disappointed by the lack of glitz and glam.

The VS fashion show has always been an extravagant production, making it a cultural phenomenon and a stand-out brand in the industry. This year’s show seemed noticeably scaled back, leaving fans wanting the “old” VS walking the runway.

Before the show began, model and actress Olivia Culpo and internet personality Tefi Pessoa co-hosted on the pink carpet where they interviewed the night’s performers and celebrities in attendance.

“I’m super excited right now,” Thai rapper and singer of Blackpink Lisa said. “I’ve been a big fan, you know, so it feels like a dream come true and I’m just so happy to be a part of this iconic comeback.”

Lisa took the stage to open the show, performing her solo hit “Rock Star.” Dressed in an all-black, two-piece leather ensemble, she made a striking entrance seated on a motorcycle. Accompanied by her backup dancers, the set featured rhythmic moves that highlighted her abilities as a singer and dancer. With a beaming smile, she ended her performance with an upbeat strut up and down the runway, having her moment as a model.

Moments later, the first Angel of the show, none other than Gigi Hadid, rose to the runway in a silky, baby-pink one-piece. She blew kisses to the crowd and began her walk. Her mechanical angel wings opened into an elaborate display of feathers and she struck a pose as the screen behind her read “We Are Back.”

As Gigi exited, Chappell Roan’s “Femininomenon” began playing and the first group of models unveiled the show’s first few looks.

Later in the evening, South African singer and songwriter Tyla performed a few of her songs, wearing her own pair of wings, bringing a more mellow feel to the catwalk. Following her performance, Cher revived the runway with a mashup of two of her biggest hits “Strong Enough” and “Believe.”

Familiar faces like Adriana Lima, Kate Moss, Tyra Banks, Grace Elizabeth and Taylor Hill stole the show as they were warmly welcomed back to the VS runway.

This star-studded cast was the highlight of the show and certainly made up for where VS was lacking.

Unlike previous years, the angel wings were significantly smaller, the pieces weren’t as complex and the hairstyles weren’t as eye-catching, sparking outrage online.

“We’ve also transformed so much as a business and we felt that we wanted to celebrate our product, which is looking amazing, and we just wanted to celebrate women,” Janie Schaffer, the chief design and creative officer, said on the pink carpet before the show.

Of course, VS has transformed, but not in the way people wanted it to.

This year, slick-back ponytails were the move for lead hair stylist Duffy. The signature “bombshell blowouts” were far and few between, signifying moves to modernize the brand.

Aside from deficiencies in the hair and makeup departments, the pieces didn’t feature any fun patterns like they have in the past. Plaid, cheetah print and florals infused with bright, bold colors used to dominate the runway, but that wasn’t seen this year. Instead, the show was limited to basic pieces in black, gold, muted tones and red — not a very exciting palette and not very on-brand for VS.

It seemed obvious that VS would want to put on a brilliant event considering it’s been six years since there’s been a production.

After drawing low ratings and being criticized for lack of diversity, promotion of sexism and outdated nature, VS canceled the shows after the 2018 premier, according to BBC News. This year, however, the company promised there would be more diversity in body type and gender, but fans aren’t seeing it.

Teen Vogue’s Associate Editor Aiyana Ishmael, commented on how the “beauty standard” is still dominating the fashion industry, especially during the VS Fashion Show.

“The show featured two trans models, Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio, making good on its promise that gender doesn’t preclude a model from getting their wings,” Ishmael wrote. “But as I watched thin model after thin model take the runway, I was catapulted right back to my childhood living room, watching women who didn’t look like me set a beauty standard most women will never meet.”

VS really hyped up the 2024 show but many people were ultimately underwhelmed.

It’s hard for a brand to make a comeback after facing such harsh criticism, and there was an opportunity, but VS didn’t reach its fullest potential.

If the show returns next year, maybe they’ll consider input from fans to make the show just as flashy as its legacy, but also include the diversity audiences have been waiting for.

Only time will tell if VS can rise to the occasion once again.

Until then, the brand’s future remains uncertain as it navigates the