Quinnipiac celebrates small businesses at the Colors of CT Festival

Who doesn’t love food trucks, live music, supporting small businesses and a fashion show? The M&T Bank Center for Women & Business and the M&T Bank Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship kicked off the beginning of fall with the Colors of CT Festival on Oct. 5.

Hosted in the Mount Carmel Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, the Quinnipiac University and Hamden community came together to support underrepresented and underserved entrepreneurs. The afternoon was filled with exciting and engaging events for attendees as they celebrated inclusivity and unity.