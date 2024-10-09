The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Quinnipiac celebrates small businesses at the Colors of CT Festival

Amanda Madera, Arts & Life Editor
October 8, 2024

Who doesn’t love food trucks, live music, supporting small businesses and a fashion show? The M&T Bank Center for Women & Business and the M&T Bank Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship kicked off the beginning of fall with the Colors of CT Festival on Oct. 5.

Hosted in the Mount Carmel Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, the Quinnipiac University and Hamden community came together to support underrepresented and underserved entrepreneurs. The afternoon was filled with exciting and engaging events for attendees as they celebrated inclusivity and unity.

_DSC2572
Tyler Rinko
Tables showed off the creativity of small business owners through intricate decorations and varied products.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
50 years of laughs
50 years of laughs
Chris Martin sings "The Scientist" in concert in Budapest on June 16. (Photo Courtesy of Alexandra Martinakova)
'feelslikeimfallinginlove' with Coldplay’s 'Moon Music'
Heartbreaking yet heartwarming
Heartbreaking yet heartwarming
Canadian rapper Drake is feeling the repercussions from Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us."
A year of reckoning: Drake's image and reputation at a crossroad
Saying goodbye to a timeless talent, Dame Maggie Smith
Saying goodbye to a timeless talent, Dame Maggie Smith
The monster behind 'Monsters'
The monster behind 'Monsters'
About the Contributors
Amanda Madera
Amanda Madera, Arts & Life Editor
Tyler Rinko
Tyler Rinko, Associate Photography Editor