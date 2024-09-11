The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Flower Power: Grow with Women Empowered

Amanda Madera, Arts & Life Editor
September 10, 2024

Students from all different backgrounds gathered in the Lender School of Business Room 121 for Women Empowered’s kick-off event on Sept. 3. Club members celebrated the event by potting plants, laughing with friends, eating snacks and learning about what this club has to offer.

“I just love the community we made,” Women Empowered’s President and junior interdisciplinary studies major Rebecca Huyck said. “I love being able to meet and work with all the different people in this organization and just be an outlet for people.”

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photos by Tyler Mignault

Amanda Madera, Arts & Life Editor