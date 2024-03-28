The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Internal documents obtained by The Chronicle cast doubt on the accusations that reportedly led to the termination of Quinnipiac University women’s lacrosse head coach Tanya Kotowicz. (Photo courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics/Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)

What happened to TK?

2
Freshman forward Mason Marcellus (center) carries the puck behind St. Lawrences net during Quinnipiacs 3-0 loss to the Saints in the ECAC Semifinal at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York, on March 22.

Quinnipiac draws Wisconsin in first round of NCAA Tournament

3
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

4
Wendy Williams’ talk show ended after more than 14 years because of her health struggles.

What happened to Wendy Williams?

5
Why a united bipartisan ticket is worse than a single-party setup

Why a united bipartisan ticket is worse than a single-party setup

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac falls at Marist, drops to 0-2 in MAAC play

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
March 27, 2024
Quinnipiac+womens+lacrosse+fell+to+1-7+on+the+season+with+Wednesdays+loss+at+Marist.+
Zachary Reagan
Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse fell to 1-7 on the season with Wednesday’s loss at Marist.

Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse trailed early, then had a late lead, but ultimately it wasn’t enough, as Marist defeated the Bobcats 13-12 Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Foxes got off to a smoking hot start, jumping out to a 6-2 lead in the first quarter. 

Graduate student attack Kerri Gutenberger and redshirt senior attack Kelli Trotta powered the hosts’ offense, each finding the back of the net twice in the opening frame. 

The Bobcats produced just as many offensive chances as Marist, but a majority of Quinnipiac’s shot attempts flew either high or wide of the net. 

However, those shots started to connect in the second quarter. Ignited by junior attack Angelina Sparacio, a 5-2 Quinnipiac run cut the deficit to two. 

The Red Foxes responded with Trotta scoring her fourth goal of the half. But a buzzer beater from the stick of sophomore attack Mia Delmond allowed Quinnipiac to head into halftime down by one. 

Following a high-paced second quarter, goals were hard to come by in the third. The two sides locked in on the defensive end, combining to force 14 turnovers while allowing just two goals each.

Trotta continued to torment the visitors, scoring both of the Red Foxes’ tallies in the third.The Bobcats responded to each of Trotta’s goals, trailing 11-10 after three. 

Quinnipiac took control to open the fourth, scoring the first two goals to claim its first lead of the game. But Marist came right back. Gutenberger tied it with 4:06 to play, and then less than a minute later it was senior attacker Maddie Schrader who dealt the knockout punch to the Bobcats.

Schrader’s goal, her fifth of the season, put the hosts ahead for good as Quinnipiac was unable to generate a goal in the final three minutes.

The 13-12 loss drops Quinnipiac to 1-7 overall and 0-2 in the MAAC. The Bobcats will look to regroup for their first home game of conference play on March 30 when they host Mount St. Mary’s at noon. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
Senior midfielder Ryan Donnery cradles the ball behind the net during a game against Brown on Feb. 17.
Bobcats drop first game of season in 15-12 upset to Manhattan
The Bobcats bench celebrates during the game against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse remains nation’s last unbeaten team
Senior midfielder Evan Perry celebrates with a teammate after a goal against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Last one standing: Bobcats remain undefeated after 13-10 win over Marist
Graduate student midfielder Amy Nicoloff swims through defenders during a game against UMass Lowell on Feb. 24.
Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse can’t overcome offensive woes, remain winless to start season
Sophomore midfielder Max Pauwels rifles a shot on net against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Bobcats keep Canisius in check, stroll to fifth-straight victory
Junior goalkeeper Mason Oak is currently leading the Bobcats to a 4-0 record to start the season.
Men’s lacrosse’s Mason Oak named to Tewaaraton Award Watch List
More in Sports
Quinnipiac mens cross country head coach David Scrivines poses in his office ahead of the Bobcats season opener in September.
Boston Red Sox scout Scrivines playing 'Moneyball' at helm of Quinnipiac men's cross country
Senior forward Travis Treloar battles along the boards during the ECAC Semifinals in Lake Placid, New York, on March 22.
ECAC Tournament struggles have no bearing on NCAA success
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc drives to the rim against Fairfield on Feb. 23, 2024.
Matt Balanc struggles in final game, Quinnipiac men’s basketball drops CBI opener to Evansville
Freshman forward Mason Marcellus (center) carries the puck behind St. Lawrences net during Quinnipiacs 3-0 loss to the Saints in the ECAC Semifinal at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York, on March 22.
Quinnipiac draws Wisconsin in first round of NCAA Tournament
Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold in the press conference following a 3-0 loss to St. Lawrence in the ECAC Semifinals.
Quinnipiac upset in second-straight ECAC Semifinal, shutout 3-0 by St. Lawrence
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice dribbles the ball against Saint Peters in the MAAC semifinals in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Quinnipiac Bobcats, Evansville Purple Aces set to face off in opening round of CBI Tournament
About the Contributor
Zack Hochberg

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *