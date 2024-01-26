Fairfield continues rolling, beats Quinnipiac 74-59

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac women’s basketball’s 74-59 loss against Fairfield Thursday evening served as a stark reminder of how much work is left to do.

Although there were some positives, freshman guard Maria Kealy seemed more confident scoring and notched a career-high 11 points, the Stags largely dominated the Bobcats.

“We moved the ball, played to our strengths, that’s what really got the job done,” Fairfield senior guard Janelle Brown said.

Fairfield arrived in the contest undefeated in the MAAC and has received votes for the national Associated Press poll this season.

The Bobcats exchanged buckets with the Stags in the first quarter, such as a layup from freshman forward Meghan Andersen that led to a three-point play from O’Donnell on the other end of the court. On that play, O’Donnell injured her right wrist.

She remained out for the rest of the game and will have to undergo an X-ray, according to head coach Tricia Fabbri.

Fairfield graduate student guard Nicole Gallagher knocked down a three with 3:38 left in the first. The Bobcats responded with layups from freshman guard Maria Kealy and junior forward Grace LaBarge.

Despite Fairfield consistently besting Quinnipiac, the Bobcats remained in the fight. They didn’t keel over in the first half, despite surrendering 23 points in the first quarter, the second most they’ve given up in a quarter this season.

The Bobcats continued to battle into the second quarter, trusting freshman forward Anna Foley to lead the offense. Her 10 points and five rebounds led the way for the Bobcats in the first half.

When she was at the top of the key, Quinnipiac would utilize high-low action, finding open looks near the post and generating some offense.

The Bobcats fought, but the Stags led 36-29 at the end of the first half.

The third quarter was the turning point of this contest. Fairfield dominated. In every facet.

To start, the Stags’ press on Quinnipiac’s inbound forced two turnovers in the first four minutes of the quarter and Fairfield outscored it 13-6.

“A lot of our offensive pace can stem from our defense and our ability to get stops and run,” Fairfield head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis said.

The Stags consistently capitalized on the Bobcats’ turnovers, they scored 22 points off of 17 Bobcat turnovers in the game.

Fairfield’s ability to force turnovers and its quick, relentless, three-point-heavy offense (it outshot Quinnipiac 28-21 from downtown) was no match for Quinnipiac in the majority of the third. The Stags outscored the Bobcats 22-14 in the frame.

The Stags’ offensive ferocity is led by Brown. Her quickness in movement and in distributing the ball is what ignites the behemoth that is the Stags offense.

“She’s the head of the monster,” Thibault-DuDonis said.

At the end of the third, the Bobcats showed some life with baskets from Foley, Kealy and freshman guard Kassidy Thompson, but they still trailed 58-43.

In the fourth quarter, the Stags continued to control the game. They were unrelenting, continuing to play their style of basketball. Assistant coach Erika Brown yelled from the bench to the Stags to keep pushing.

“The game’s not over until the buzzer is actually buzzing,” Brown said. “(Erika Brown) actually says you got to be dogs … you’re either a dog or dog food.”

Quinnipiac continued to show life in the fourth, matching Fairfield with 16 points, but the Stags finished the game with a 74-59 victory.

The Bobcats hold another tough conference matchup Saturday against the Siena Saints, who sit tied for third in the conference. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac has bounced back the entire year, its approach won’t change when it comes to Saturday’s game.

“Our kids have been absolutely resilient, not letting the outcomes determine how we’re going to approach the next day,” Fabbri said. “That’s where we’ve been at our best, so don’t expect them to change.”