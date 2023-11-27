The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson

Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson

2
Challenging educational perceptions: Why humanities matter just as much as STEM

Challenging educational perceptions: Why humanities matter just as much as STEM

3
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche stick handles during a game against UConn on November 25, 2023.

Quinnipiac women’s hockey to vie for fourth-straight Nutmeg Classic after beating UConn in semifinals

4
First-year center Anna Foley attempts a layup during the Bobcats home opener against Maine on November 6, 2023.

Quinnipiac women’s basketball drops third straight, falls to Navy 75-62

5
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac secures convincing 80-69 win over Stonehill, moves to 5-1 on season

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
November 27, 2023
Quinnipiac+secures+convincing+80-69+win+over+Stonehill%2C+moves+to+5-1+on+season
Tripp Menhall

HAMDEN – Thanks to a dominant offensive display, the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team secured a commanding 80-69 victory over Stonehill Sunday afternoon.

The Bobcats set the pace early, exploiting Stonehill’s zone defense with sharpshooting from beyond the arc to take an  11-3 lead within the first five minutes.

“Their zone, it was the weirdest zone I’ve ever seen,” graduate student guard Matt Balanc said. “If you got a dude in the middle, either he was open or the dude in the corner was wide open, it was an easy offense for us.”

As the first half progressed, Stonehill managed to keep the game within reach. A bad pass from redshirt senior forward Richie Springs allowed sophomore guard Tony Felder to get an easy layup on the other end to cap off a 7-0 run, trimming the Bobcat lead to just two, and forcing Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora to call a timeout.

Quinnipiac responded with a 5-0 run of its own, heading into the under-four media timeout leading  37-29.

The Bobcats continued to manufacture offense after the media timeout, taking a 16-point lead into the break. Balanc and junior forward Alexis Reyes were instrumental for the Bobcats in the first half, combining for over 20 points on perfect shooting.

“I thought Matt Balanc was great shooting the basketball and Alexis Reyes gave us great minutes,” Pecora said. 

The second half saw the hosts continue their dominance. A 7-0 run — highlighted by another Balanc three — forced a Stonehill timeout as the Bobcats extended their lead to 22. Quinnipiac’s offensive rhythm remained unchallenged, with Stonehill struggling to find its mark, making just one of its first seven shots to open the frame.

Sophomore forward Amarri Tice got himself involved midway through the second half, throwing down two monster jams as Quinnipiac led 68-44 with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Stonehill was able to get a couple stops on the defensive end, but even as the Bobcats experienced a scoring drought for over three minutes, leading to a 6-0 Stonehill run, their advantage remained significant at 72-50.

The visitors attempted a late comeback, going on a 13-0 run thanks to three three-pointers from freshman guard Jackson Benigni, cutting the deficit to 77-63 with just over two minutes left. However, Quinnipiac held on to secure an 80-69 victory. 

“I think It was 77-50 with five minutes to go,” Pecora said. “Good teams don’t let that team get back into the game and that’s the way I see the game … Part of that is on me with the substitutions and some of that is some of the decisions we probably made offensively … It leaves a bad taste in your mouth.”

With the victory, Quinnipiac moves to a 5-1 record to open the season. The team now looks forward to the beginning of MAAC play on Dec. 1, when it travels to face Canisius.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
First-year center Anna Foley attempts a layup during the Bobcats home opener against Maine on November 6, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball drops third straight, falls to Navy 75-62
Freshman guard Paige Giardi shoots a free throw during Quinnipiacs win over Maine on Nov. 6.
Bobcat Report: Women’s basketball’s round robin, Amarri Tice’s role, men’s hockey lighting lamps at record pace
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice takes a free throw versus CCSU on November 10, 2023.
Quinnipiac rallies to overcome Albany in thrilling 85-82 victory
Freshman forward Rihards Vavers shoots the ball during Quinnipiacs nine-point win over Army on Nov. 17, 2023.
‘It’s an honor’: Quinnipiac men’s basketball pulls out hard-fought win over Army
Freshman guard Karson Martin heads to the net in an attempt at a layup against Maine on Nov. 6.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball falls short to Vermont in competitive contest
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice goes up for a layup against Coast Guard on November 6, 2023
Quinnipiac falls to UMass 101-82 for first loss of season
More in Featured
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey celebrates its 3-0 victory over Yale in the 2023 Nutmeg Classic on Nov. 25.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey blanks Yale, brings home fourth straight Nutmeg Classic
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche stick handles during a game against UConn on November 25, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s hockey to vie for fourth-straight Nutmeg Classic after beating UConn in semifinals
Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson
Second Quinnipiac student arrested after apparent Halloween arson
Quinnipiac senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis looks for the puck in a 3-2 loss to the BU Terriers on Nov. 22, 2023.
Late collapse plays spoiler in Duplessis’ return to BU, Bobcats fall 3-2
Quinnipiac Universitys Department of Public Safety is investigating after officials discovered a swastika scratched into a mailbox door in the Rocky Top Student Center on Nov. 13.
Quinnipiac officials investigating after finding swastika carved into campus mailbox
The Quinnipiac volleyball team reacts after falling to Fairfield in the 2023 MAAC Championship on Nov. 19, 2023.
Fairfield blocks Quinnipiac from back-to-back MAAC titles
More in Sports
Officials come together to discuss a call made in Quinnipiac volleyballs semifinal match against Iona on Nov. 18.
Breaking down each challenge in Quinnipiac volleyball’s semifinal win over Iona
Quinnipiac volleyball will face Fairfield in the MAAC Championship for the second-straight season after being Iona 3-1 Saturday.
Quinnipiac stops Iona, sets up MAAC Championship showdown with Fairfield
Graduate student forward Julia Nearis takes the face-off during a 4-1 loss to Colgate on November 18, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s hockey takes six penalties in 4-1 loss to Colgate
Quinnipiac volleyball to face Iona in MAAC Semifinals
Quinnipiac volleyball to face Iona in MAAC Semifinals
Quinnipiac womens ice hockey is on a five-game win streak against Cornell dating back to November 2021.
Quinnipiac women's hockey hands Cornell first loss of season
Quinnipiac freshman forward Matthew McGroarty scored his first career goal in Fridays 8-4 win over Cornell
Seven different scorers propel Quinnipiac over Cornell in 8-4 thriller.
About the Contributor
Zack Hochberg

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *