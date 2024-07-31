Matt Balanc signs with Horsens IC

Former men’s basketball guard Matt Balanc signed a professional contract with Horsens IC in Denmark’s Basketligaen on Tuesday. Horsens IC finished second last season with a 24-9 record.

Quinnipiac alumni Kevin Marfo — who plays for Svendborg Rabbits — led the Basketligaen with 14.6 rebounds per game in 2023-24.

In his graduate season, Balanc led the Bobcats to their first ever regular season MAAC title. and was the team’s top scorer.

The Silver Spring, Maryland native averaged a career-high 17.9 points per game, hit 2.5 three-pointers per game and converted 86.6% from the charity stripe — all of which ranked second in the conference.

Balanc’s performance earned him All-MAAC First Team, MAAC Player of the Year and a spot on the NABC District I First Team.