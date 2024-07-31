The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Matt Balanc signs with Horsens IC

Ryan Johanson, Associate Sports Editor
July 30, 2024
Graduate+guard+Matt+Balanc+reacts+after+a+three-point+shot+against+Canisius+on+March+13.+
Tyler Rinko
Graduate guard Matt Balanc reacts after a three-point shot against Canisius on March 13.

Former men’s basketball guard Matt Balanc signed a professional contract with Horsens IC in Denmark’s Basketligaen on Tuesday. Horsens IC finished second last season with a 24-9 record. 

Quinnipiac alumni Kevin Marfo — who plays for Svendborg Rabbits — led the Basketligaen with 14.6 rebounds per game in 2023-24. 

In his graduate season, Balanc led the Bobcats to their first ever regular season MAAC title. and was the  team’s top scorer. 

The Silver Spring, Maryland native averaged a career-high 17.9 points per game, hit 2.5 three-pointers per game and converted 86.6% from the charity stripe — all of which ranked second in the conference.

Balanc’s performance earned him All-MAAC First Team, MAAC Player of the Year and a spot on the NABC District I First Team.

