QU Relay for Life raises over $11,000 for the American Cancer Society

Madison Yates (center) a childhood cancer survivor, finishes a lap with her supporters for the fight against cancer at the Relay for Life event on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

Gallery • 4 Photos Beads are moved from a bucket to a cup with the name of someone who has fought or continues to fight the battle against cancer after a lap is completed at the Relay for Life event on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023.

Quinnipiac University’s chapter of Relay for Life hosted its main event Oct. 15 on the Quad to raise money for the American Cancer Society and to celebrate and honor cancer survivors and “angels” — those who died from cancer.

The Relay for Life executive board set up a walking track around the quad and encouraged members to stay for the six hours of the event. There were lawn games, pizza, snacks, three guest speakers and multiple performances, such as the Quinnipiac dance team and The Legends A Cappella.

“It’s just to bring awareness to cancer and celebrate those who survived and commemorate those who lost their lives as well,” said Julia Liberto, a sophomore health science major and Relay for Life co-chair.

Several different organizations on campus set up tables to help raise money such as QTHON — Quinnipiac’s Dance Marathon — and Bobcat Project Management. The Student Programming Board also gave out free popcorn to anyone who participated in the walk and hosted a raffle.

“We were honored to be a part of this event, we got to fundraise and they allowed us to have a table here so we’re super excited to just be here and see the hard work that the Relay for Life e-board put into this,” said Ashlyn Manuel, a senior interdisciplinary studies major in the 4+1 elementary education program who tabled for QTHON.

Aine Clarke, a senior interdisciplinary studies major and the other Relay for Life co-chair, said her group has been fundraising online through the American Cancer Society website since the spring. She said prior to the event, the chapter raised almost $5,000 since 2019, when Quinnipiac held its last Relay for Life event. By the end of the event, the chapter exceeded their goal of raising $10,000, topping over $11,000.

President of the Survivor Advocacy Alliance on campus, Keira Hines, said the organization was invited to join Relay for Life and raise money together. She said the organization raised $686 at the time of the event between the seven to eight people on the team.

“It’s been really great,” Hines said. “I’ve enjoyed all the activities and all of the recognition for caregivers and survivors because it kind of shows that cancer affects the lives of everyone, not only the survivors, but the caregivers as well.”

Event attendees had the opportunity to play lawn games, eat a variety of different foods and get t-shirts and other merchandise, while listening to music from WQAQ radio. The windy day didn’t stop attendees from coming out and showing their support.

Buck Biestek attended the event because a close family friend was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and he, along with the other members of the team, Mighty Maddy, wanted to surprise her on her birthday.

“(The event) has been nothing but positive,” Biestek said. “I’m pleased to see all the people here, all the different styles of booths, all the help from the students here … I think it’s fantastic and it’s been nothing but 100% positive.”

Several local organizations also attended the event, such as the Livestrong program at the YMCA and Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy in Wallingford.

Livestrong is a program for cancer survivors. Scott Moore, who tabled for Livestrong, said the program helps cancer survivors get back into being social and getting physically fit. He said it’s typically a 12- week program that involves resistance training, aerobic training and builds self-confidence.

Throughout the year, Quinnipiac’s Relay for Life chapter has held several tabling events to help raise money and made care packages for cancer patients. The group is planning on having an ice cream social at the end of the semester.

“We hope that people have a little more of an idea of what Relay for Life is and what they do for people,” Liberto said. “It also just brings together a lot of different teams that are fighting for the same cause and I hope they find that sense of community.”