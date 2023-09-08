Crash ignites car fire on Quinnipiac’s York Hill Campus

An SUV burst into flames at the foot of Quinnipiac University’s York Hill Campus just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday after the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree in the center median.

The driver did not suffer serious injuries and walked away from the scene of the initial wreck.

Local officials did not dispatch ambulances to the scene. Officers from the university’s Department of Public Safety responded to the scene alongside emergency crews from Hamden Police and Fire Departments.

A Hamden police officer on scene said the driver admitted to speeding down the steep road connecting Sherman Avenue to the university’s York Hill Campus prior to the crash.

The driver left the scene in a non-emergency vehicle at approximately 11:45 p.m., at which point local and university officials became unable to locate him.

A tow truck arrived on scene about 45 minutes after the crash and removed the wrecked vehicle from the center median.

A Public Safety officer on scene declined to comment on the driver’s affiliation to Quinnipiac. It is still unclear which side of the road the car was on prior to the crash. Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Q30 Television contributed to this report.