The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
The New York Knicks accused former Quinnipiac University men’s basketball player Ikechukwu Azotam of sharing confidential team information with the Toronto Raptors.

Former QU basketball player named in major NBA lawsuit

2
Quinnipiac University unveiled more than 1,000 package lockers on the Mount Carmel and York Hill campuses after reconstructing its campus mail systems over the summer to reduce student wait times.

‘You Have Mail’: Quinnipiac overhauls campus mail system, installs smart package lockers

3
Quinnipiac to keep student centers open overnight due to excessive heat

Quinnipiac to keep student centers open overnight due to excessive heat

4
A quiet lounge sign, as seen on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, can be seen outside of a repurposed common room, which first-year students will be living in, in The Commons residence hall.

QU moves dozens of students out of lounges, starts semester with eight freshmen still in overflow housing

5
Fire consumed a vehicle at the bottom of Quinnipiac Universitys York Hill Campus after the driver crashed into a tree late Thursday.

Crash ignites car fire on Quinnipiac's York Hill Campus

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Crash ignites car fire on Quinnipiac’s York Hill Campus

Cat Murphy and Connor Coar
September 8, 2023
Fire+consumed+a+vehicle+at+the+bottom+of+Quinnipiac+Universitys+York+Hill+Campus+after+the+driver+crashed+into+a+tree+late+Thursday.
Aidan Sheedy
Fire consumed a vehicle at the bottom of Quinnipiac University’s York Hill Campus after the driver crashed into a tree late Thursday.

An SUV burst into flames at the foot of Quinnipiac University’s York Hill Campus just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday after the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree in the center median.

Thursday’s crash left various mangled car parts strewn across the center median. (Aidan Sheedy)

The driver did not suffer serious injuries and walked away from the scene of the initial wreck. 

Local officials did not dispatch ambulances to the scene. Officers from the university’s Department of Public Safety responded to the scene alongside emergency crews from Hamden Police  and Fire Departments.

A Hamden police officer on scene said the driver admitted to speeding down the steep road connecting Sherman Avenue to the university’s York Hill Campus prior to the crash.

The driver left the scene in a non-emergency vehicle at approximately 11:45 p.m., at which point local and university officials became unable to locate him. 

A tow truck arrived on scene about 45 minutes after the crash and removed the wrecked vehicle from the center median.

A Public Safety officer on scene declined to comment on the driver’s affiliation to Quinnipiac. It is still unclear which side of the road the car was on prior to the crash. Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Q30 Television contributed to this report.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Quinnipiac to keep student centers open overnight due to excessive heat
Quinnipiac to keep student centers open overnight due to excessive heat
Quinnipiac University will be implementing traffic changes Tuesday after dozens of students and faculty kicked off the fall semester waiting in traffic while attempting to park in North Lot.
Additional lane to open to ease North Lot traffic buildup
A Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was involved in a head-on collision with a Quinnipiac University dorm building Wednesday afternoon, as shown by a photo posted to the @QUBarstool Instagram account.
Pickup crashes into QU residence hall during move-in
Former QU men’s basketball player to attend domestic violence education program
Former QU men’s basketball player to attend domestic violence education program
Biden to honor QU men’s hockey team at White House
Biden to honor QU men’s hockey team at White House
Scenics of the Center for Communications and Engineering on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus on August 31, 2021.
Quinnipiac School of Communications Dean Chris Roush steps down
More in Featured
Quinnipiac University unveiled more than 1,000 package lockers on the Mount Carmel and York Hill campuses after reconstructing its campus mail systems over the summer to reduce student wait times.
‘You Have Mail’: Quinnipiac overhauls campus mail system, installs smart package lockers
Background photo from Jan S0L0/Wikimedia Commons
'Sportswashing' does not cleanse injustice
International Student Services hosted the annual International Orientation on Aug. 22, welcoming students from around 30 countries.
The second impressions of an international student
A quiet lounge sign, as seen on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, can be seen outside of a repurposed common room, which first-year students will be living in, in The Commons residence hall.
QU moves dozens of students out of lounges, starts semester with eight freshmen still in overflow housing
Jeremy Hartwell from Love Is Blind: The intersection of ethics and reality TV
Jeremy Hartwell from 'Love Is Blind': The intersection of ethics and reality TV
The New York Knicks accused former Quinnipiac University men’s basketball player Ikechukwu Azotam of sharing confidential team information with the Toronto Raptors.
Former QU basketball player named in major NBA lawsuit
More in News
How Quinnipiac’s tax-exempt status affects Hamden’s finances
How Quinnipiac’s tax-exempt status affects Hamden’s finances
Chetan Jaiswal, associate professor of computer science at Quinnipiac University, is using grant money he earned in June to create artificial intelligence technology capable of translating languages.
Professor awarded grant to create AI-based language translation app
Shanna Alexander announced that she is stepping down after six years with Quinnipiac.
Senior associate athletic director Shanna Alexander steps down after six years
Jennifer Brown, dean of the Quinnipiac University School of Law, will return to the classroom as a tenured law professor in the spring of 2025 after stepping down as dean in June 2024.
Law school dean becomes third QU dean in nine months to announce intention to step down
A spike in Quinnipiac Universitys enrollment led school officials to convert study lounges on the Mount Carmel Campus into overflow housing accommodations.
Housing shortage forces dozens of QU freshmen to live in common rooms
Shuttle Shuffle: Quinnipiac overhauls shuttle system, spends $100,000 relocating Mount Carmel stop
Shuttle Shuffle: Quinnipiac overhauls shuttle system, spends $100,000 relocating Mount Carmel stop
About the Contributors
Cat Murphy, News Editor
Aidan Sheedy, Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *