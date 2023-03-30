Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse falls 12-5 to Mount St. Mary’s

HAMDEN, CT — It was a beautiful afternoon for lacrosse Wednesday afternoon, as the Bobcats took on the Manhattan College Jaspers and fell 12-5.

Both teams got off to a hot start, trading two goals each halfway through the first quarter of play.

After a great save by Quinnipiac graduate student goaltender Nick DiMuccio led to a long-stick fastbreak, freshman attackman Justin Robbert made a nice pass from the x to senior attackman John DeLucia, who scored off a quick stick to make it 3-2.

The Bobcats had a couple more chances to score, but some great short pole defense by the Jaspers stifled their hopes to keep it 3-2 Quinnipiac going into the second quarter.

After an uncalled slash by the Jaspers led to a bad Quinnipiac shot, Manhattan went on the offense. Graduate student attackman Dan MacKinney capitalized on a missed slide from the middle of the field to tie up the contest. This opened up a torrent of scoring by the Jaspers to make it 6-3 Manhattan with seven minutes to play in the quarter.

With 1:35 left in the first half, Robbert made another nice play to bring the Bobcats to within two.

What happened next was nothing short of mystifying. With less than 15 seconds left in the quarter, DiMuccio sent a howitzer from inside his cage that landed in the Jaspers’ net off the bounce to bring the Bobcats within a single goal going into the second half.

The entire stadium erupted, until an official, without explanation, called the goal off. Possession was given to the Jaspers, who then ran the clock out.

Coming out of the break, the Bobcats came out flat. Manhattan’s defense was smothering, and the Quinnipiac offense failed to find any penetration.

While DiMuccio was standing on his head in net, stopping fifteen shots, the Bobcat defense simply could not keep up with the torrent of scoring.

Manhattan hung up an impressive 12 goals on the Bobcats, compared to Quinnipiac’s five to finish a disappointing contest.

The Bobcats fall to 4-4 on the year, but will look to right the ship in an away contest against Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday at 12 p.m.