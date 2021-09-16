Quinnipiac student dies in off-campus home

Quinnipiac University mourns the loss of fourth-year entrepreneurship student Cristian Caameno who died yesterday in his off-campus home.

Caameno, 20, was unresponsive when the Hamden Fire Department arrived, according to the Hamden Police Department. Based on preliminary investigation, police determined that this is an “isolated incident and no foul play is suspected.”

Quinnipiac University mourns the loss of fourth-year student Cristian Caamano, 20, who died yesterday in his off-campus home, according to Hamden PD and Quinnipiac officials Thursday morning. Students can contact Counseling Services at 203-582-8680. pic.twitter.com/wSnMWZkOzK — The QU Chronicle (@QUChronicle) September 16, 2021

The body was transported to the state Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Farmington for an autopsy. The OCME told The Chronicle it hasn’t determined the cause of death yet.

School of Business Dean Holly Raider and Vice President and Dean of Students Monique Drucker announced the news to the Quinnipiac community Thursday morning

“This is a terrible loss for Cristian’s family and friends, and for our community,” the email read. “We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and to our community.”

If students wish to seek help they can contact Counseling Services at 203-582-8680. For faculty and staff, assistance is available through Health Advocate, Quinnipiac’s Employee Assistance Program, at 866-799-2728.