Bobcat Buzz: Say ‘thanks’ to cafeteria workers

Returning to campus this fall meant a lot to me. I was able to see my friends and suitemates that I missed over the summer, witness the Quinnipiac University community back in action with in-person classes and reunite with all of the faculty and staff that I have met throughout the past two years.

Among them are the people who work tirelessly in the dining halls on a daily basis.

Being a server at the university is a thankless job. They prepare and dish out food to thousands of students every day. Some of those students are rushing between classes or even listening to music while they order. The least you can do is say “thank you,” but I would urge students to go a step further and ask them about their day.

Striking up a conversation with a cafeteria worker can brighten both their day and yours, and you would be surprised by what can come out of it. In my case, I gained a valuable friendship.

The deli on Mount Carmel campus was run by three people during my freshman year, one of which, Lorenzo Vincent, is now my friend. Each day they showed up excited to make sandwiches for students, wearing silly glasses, using funny accents or simply just radiating positive energy.

There was even a sandwich called the “Lorenzo Special.’’ The famous sandwich consisted of buffalo chicken, salami, banana peppers, onions, pepperjack, lettuce and whatever dressing he was feeling that day.

I started ordering it daily and we chatted as he made the sandwich. No matter what was going on, good or bad, my sandwich order was met with complete positivity.

Last year, I did a feature story about Lorenzo for my Reporting for TV 1 class, and he was more than happy to help in any way possible. Now, we still text from time to time about each other’s lives.

I’m not here to brag about finding friends on the Quinnipiac staff, I’m writing to tell you that all of the workers here are great people. You never know who you might impact, so try your best to make their work days as enjoyable as possible.

And as Lorenzo always tells me, “treat others how you want to be treated.”