Bobcat Buzz: Welcome to The Quinnipiac Chronicle

If you’re reading this, you’re likely ready for your first year at Quinnipiac University, and this article is your first taste of what student media at Quinnipiac is like.

First of all, thank you. I love it when people are interested in the things we write every week, especially an incoming freshman like yourself. Secondly, look at all the articles on this website. During the semester, we published dozens of stories every week. If you pick up our issue when you first enter your dorm room, you’ll see some of the best pieces we have published over the past year, and each one has a week’s worth of dedication and love put into it.

As opinion editor, I believe with all my heart that everyone has an opinion about something, and the only thing holding people back from putting their thoughts on paper is themselves. When I was a shy freshman in 2019, my mind was full of thoughts about politics and issues at Quinnipiac, but I didn’t know where to express that. The Chronicle was the perfect outlet.

I was able to put all my opinions out for the world to see with the help of amazing editors to polish and refine my articles. With their guidance, I got to where I am today as the opinion editor of The Chronicle, and I thank that reserved freshman I used to be every day for his bravery in stepping out of his comfort zone.

But now, it’s your turn. College doesn’t hand you these opportunities on a silver platter, you have to go get them yourself. You only have a few years here to make the most of your time, and the clock starts right when you take your first steps onto campus as a part of the class of 2025.

I don’t want to make you feel like you need to join every single club that you think will look good on a resume. I’ve seen people try to do that, and it didn’t go well for their mental health. What I am encouraging you to do is to throw your hat into the ring of student media and try out a Chronicle meeting — and maybe even write an article.

Whether it’s a long, 1,000-word article about politics or a short Bobcat Buzz like this one, your first article will be something you look back on as the time your college journey truly began.

DISCLAIMER: This story has been edited from its original print version to be fit for an online audience.