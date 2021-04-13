Bobcat Buzz: The QUad’s beauty

I may be a second-year student, but this is my first spring at Quinnipiac University.

And I’ve got to say, it’s certainly a vibe.

The blankets are out on the Quad and every patch of grass up on York Hill. People are taking classes outside, having picnics and throwing Frisbees. For the first time in a long time, college looks and feels normal.

That obviously hasn’t been the case for quite some time. But thanks to students practicing the precautions to keep COVID-19 cases relatively down, the spring semester has continued as planned. The results have left me feeling optimistic for the first time in a year.

After all, this is what college should be like. Taking some classes in an atmosphere you feel comfortable in, playing a sport or even just watching a Spikeball game on the Quad is an uplifting feeling that I desperately needed. I longed to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I see it here at Quinnipiac.

Do I miss what could have been? Yes — I think about it every day. But all you can do is look to the future and control what you can. I’m here at Quinnipiac, and if 2020 taught me anything, it’s to make the most of my time.

So, I’m going to play intramural soccer. I’m going to laugh with my friends. All the while, I’ll exercise COVID-19 precautions, so when I walk on to campus in the fall, I’ll have a chance of doing it maskless.

I thought the Quad was beautiful when I first came here as a prospective student. Truthfully, it has never looked more picturesque than it does now.