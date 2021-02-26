Quinnipiac falls to Colgate late in the game

The first line was the only scoring unit for the Bobcats in the loss

The Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team fell late to Colgate 4-2 in an ECAC Hockey game that could alter their postseason matchups.

The Raiders (13-5-1 overall, 8-4 ECAC Hockey) netted two goals with under three minutes remaining in the third period. The Bobcats fall to 9-5 overall and 8-4 in ECAC Hockey play.

“It’s probably the best full game we have played to date,” Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey head coach Cass Turner said. “It wasn’t enough today, but I’m proud of the effort we put out there, and I think it’s the building block that we need to continue to strive.”

The first period started off hot with both teams going back and forth with each other, each putting up numerous shots on goal. Quinnipiac fired off 15, Colgate had 11.

Quinnipiac sophomore forward Sadie Peart tallied the game’s first goal and her fifth goal of the season off the feed from junior forward Lexie Adzija.

Colgate would come back less than a minute later to tie the game 1-1. Sophomore forward Darcie Lappan scored her fifth of the season, with help from her teammate junior forward Delanie Mackay.

With less than a minute to go in the first period, the first line for the Bobcats put the pressure on to give them the 2-1 lead. Senior forward Taylor Girard scored her sixth of the season and was assisted by her linemates Adzija and senior forward Renee Saltness.

“I think we just had a bit more confidence,” Girard said. “We just found each other, and it worked out.”

The first line would be the only source of scoring for the Bobcats. Adzija would have a two-point game while Girard extended her point streak to five games in which she has tallied seven points so far.

Colgate got off to a hot start in the second period, scoring a goal just one minute in. First-year student Kalty Kaltounkova scored her fifth goal of the season. Sophomore forward Kaitlyn O’Donohoe and sophomore forward Danielle Serdanchy had the assists on the goal.

The second period was also filled with shots on goal with a total of 24, with Colgate having 14 and Quinnipiac having 10 of its shots reach the goaltender.

There was not much action in the third period until a little over three minutes left in the game when Serdanchy would skate the puck up ice and shoot an off-angle shot to take the lead. This was her seventh goal of the season and second point of the game.

Senior forward Malia Schneider and Kaltounkova had the assists on the play.

Quinnipiac pulled its goalie late and let up an empty-net goal to sophomore defensemen Allyson Simpson.

“I think coming out on day two hockey just being consistent and working hard we’ll have a good chance at winning the game tomorrow,” Girard said.

This game was important for Quinnipiac as it was looking to take the second seed with a win. Now it is fourth in the standings with a chance to move up with a win tomorrow.

“It is one of the best games we have played so far, but I want to win and I think we can,” Turner said.

Quinnipiac takes on Colgate in the second game of two tomorrow at 3 p.m. in Hamden.