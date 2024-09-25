New student organization tries to raise awareness about human trafficking

Quinnipiac University sophomore criminal justice major Anna Dobson created a new student club, Voices for Freedom, in hopes of shedding light on the global issue of human trafficking. The club aims to raise awareness to the issue of human trafficking, as well as advocate and support survivors.

Dobson also plans to host fundraising events and bring in guest speakers to raise awareness for human trafficking.

Though the topic typically sparks interest for criminal justice majors, the club is open to all students.

“Even though it’s something that everyone should know about it, only a specific demographic have been interested so far,” Dobson said.

Previously, Dobson attended a human trafficking panel hosted by the Quinnipiac Law School’s group, Human Trafficking Prevention Project, during their annual Human Trafficking Awareness Week. During the panel, two human trafficking victims shared their stories. Dobson then felt inspired to raise awareness on an undergraduate level, as Quinnpiac does not have any other organizations focusing on human trafficking specifically.

“It was really impactful because we don’t hear about it like every day,” Dobson said. “And it was just eye opening to how fast like that process can happen, and how fast like the conversation can happen.”

Dobson hopes to partner with the Human Trafficking Prevention Project to spread the organization across both undergraduate and graduate students.

Over the summer, Dobson began putting her plan into action. She found a group of friends to create her executive board.

“They’re driven and then I thought that they would be able to spread awareness about it,” Dobson said.

Hedryck Alvarez, first-year computer science major, is the organization’s Public Relations Officer, and has developed a passion for raising awareness.

“I think human trafficking is a topic that is very hard to talk about and I think that makes it a topic that we have to talk about to further prevent it,” Alvarez wrote in an email to The Chronicle. “I want to help others understand how big of an issue it is and how anyone can help.”

The Execuative Board is driven to advocate for human trafficking victims and promote more conversations.

First-year finance major Noah Batista, the club’s vice president, is inspired to advocate for victims of human trafficking.

“I joined this club and its e-board to raise awareness about a pervasive issue that is rarely discussed in mainstream media,” Batista wrote in an email to The Chronicle. “And I look forward to hosting various community events in which our guest speakers can relay their thoughts and feelings to us and highlight methods to prevent these crimes from happening and raising awareness to generate a proactive response from the public.”

An organization with such a sensitive topic can face obstacles in its creation, but Dobson had none.

“You can’t just like have a meeting and have it be all light hearted,” Dobson said. “You have to take it seriously.”

Although it can be a tough topic to discuss, Dobson knew that creating this organization would be beneficial in raising awareness and supporting victims.

“Since it is a sensitive topic, I was uncertain at first as how to go about touching on a global crisis like this,” Dobson wrote in an email to The Chronicle. “But I knew that spreading awareness about it is important nevertheless and it is my goal to reach audiences that may not have thought about it that much and advocate for survivors.”

Dobson also noted the challenge in spreading the club throughout the university. She hopes to have club members beyond criminal justice majors.

On Sept. 23, the E-Board met with the Human Trafficking Prevention Project in order to partner to spread awareness about Human Trafficking Awareness Week, as well as plan panels and tabling events.

“I will be getting trained by experts on the topic on how to spot the signs of human trafficking and how to stop it,” Dobson in an email to The Chronicle. “I will then be eligible to teach highschool students, criminal justice classes, and other populations this important information as well.”

Now outside of classes, Dobson will be gaining more knowledge to aid in teaching others about the issue.

“I am looking forward to this as I will have to opportunity to educate populations of different people about how common human trafficking is and further educate myself and others on the topic,” Dobson wrote.

The E-Board is eager to begin advocating for justice, as well as making a change in the local community and beyond. Jax Danahy, a first year marketing major and the club’s secretary strives to be a voice for those who are unable.

“I joined the voices of freedom, in order to establish a voice to advocate Justice and support for the survivors of humans trafficking who’s voices might not be heard,” wrote Danahy in an email to The Chronicle. “I am most looking forward to expanding are group and helping others learn new information on the topic. Along with bringing voices to the cause.”

Students who are interested in joining Voices for Freedom can follow their Instagram, @quvoicesforfreedom.