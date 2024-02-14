The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Internal documents obtained by The Chronicle cast doubt on the accusations that reportedly led to the termination of Quinnipiac University women’s lacrosse head coach Tanya Kotowicz. (Photo courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics/Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)

What happened to TK?

Sixth-year catcher Hannah Davis catches a pitch from behind the plate for Quinnipiac softball.

Four takeaways from Quinnipiac softball’s opening weekend series split

A wall in Quinnipiac University’s Theatre Arts Center displaying images of past productions. Quinnipiac’s Faculty Senate voted Jan. 22 to discontinue the university’s theater major after 15 years.

'A slap in the face, actually': Quinnipiac sunsets theater major

Kotowicz leaves women's lacrosse program, Christopher appointed interim head coach

Kotowicz leaves women’s lacrosse program, Christopher appointed interim head coach

Miss Americana and the Football Prince: Talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Miss Americana and the Football Prince: Talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Quinnipiac students go for the gold at SPB Mario Kart Tournament

Quinn O'Neill, Staff Photographer
February 14, 2024

Quinnipiac University’s Student Programming Board hosted its second-annual Mario Kart Wii tournament on Feb. 10, with students competing for prizes in the Mt. Carmel Auditorium. The day included many festivities for the students, including coloring, racing remote control cars and, of course, playing lots of Mario Kart Wii. Every student who wanted to participate received a ticket and a number. Once their number was called, they competed against three other contestants for a chance to move on in the tournament and battle for Mario-themed prizes.

Gallery4 Photos
Quinn O'Neill
From left, Aidan Southworth, Julianna Mazzella, Nicholas Nardi and Jackson Giuricich race to the top of the leaderboard at the SPB Mario Kart Wii tournament.
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' is the perfect target
'The Bachelor' effect: How TV changes the idea of love
Don't say 'ugh' to UGGs: The 2000s-era boots are back in style in 2024
Breaking down Austin McBroom's Snapchat breakdowns
Female powerhouses dominate 2024 Grammys
Noah Kahan proves nothing lasts 'Forever'
Females in Finance: Girls That Invest club emerges at QU
Digging in and giving back at QU's annual holiday dinner
Glistening Once Again: QU holds annual Quad-lighting ceremony
'Emerging' through art
Students unwind at Fall Fest to the sounds of Peach Tree Rascals
What's all the 'Hocus Pocus' about GSA's drag show dinner?
Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vulture 1' soars past expectations
The boys are (out of) town
Percy Jackson and the unrealistic expectations set by fans
The angelic and luxurious feeling of Kali Uchis' 'Orquídeas'
Sundance 2024: The ones to watch
Unboxing Greta Gerwig's talent beyond 'Barbie'

