Quinnipiac students go for the gold at SPB Mario Kart Tournament

Quinnipiac University’s Student Programming Board hosted its second-annual Mario Kart Wii tournament on Feb. 10, with students competing for prizes in the Mt. Carmel Auditorium. The day included many festivities for the students, including coloring, racing remote control cars and, of course, playing lots of Mario Kart Wii. Every student who wanted to participate received a ticket and a number. Once their number was called, they competed against three other contestants for a chance to move on in the tournament and battle for Mario-themed prizes.

Gallery • 4 Photos Quinn O'Neill From left, Aidan Southworth, Julianna Mazzella, Nicholas Nardi and Jackson Giuricich race to the top of the leaderboard at the SPB Mario Kart Wii tournament.