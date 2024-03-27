Flo Rida announced as headliner for Wake the Giant

Rapper Flo Rida has officially been announced as the headliner for this year’s Wake the Giant concert.

Quinnipiac University Student Programming Board’s annual Wake the Giant concert is back again, and this year it’s bringing students back to the early 2000s. Flo Rida has officially been announced as headliner, where he will be hitting the stage on April 14 at the M&T Bank Arena.

DJ Fire will start the event as opener at 8 p.m., and then Flo Rida — known for his popular hits such as “Whistle,” “Wild Ones” and “Right Round” — will follow him. The rapper and singer-songwriter grew in popularity after the release of his 2007 smash success “Low,” which charted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for ten straight weeks.

Tickets will be released for undergraduates on Friday, April 5 at 12 p.m. They will be $25 for floor tickets and $20 for the stands. Students can enter the arena for the event starting at 7 p.m. to get exclusive SPB Wake the Giant merch.