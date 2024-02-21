Skiing into new experiences

Despite getting up at 3:30 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, the day was worth it. Standing in line for an hour and a half to get tickets was worth it. Being a part of QU Snow’s ski trip made it worth it.

QU Snow — Quinnipiac’s skiing and snowboarding club — held its annual trip to Killington, Vermont, on Feb. 11. The trip was in high demand among club members, with a cutoff of 50 Quinnipiac students out of more than the 100 that showed up to wait in line. As No. 47, I was unsure whether or not I would be able to go, but I am glad I stood my ground.

With the bus arriving at 5 a.m., we had a little over three hours on the road and arrived just before 9 a.m. Coincidentally, that was when the mountain opened anyway because of the warm weather. The staff needed more time to groom the snow from the rain the night before.

It was warm enough to take off my jacket at the height of ski season. At first, I was worried about it being too cold, but I was actually too hot. It was a beautiful day, but it didn’t feel like Vermont in February. The slopes were thin but icy and slick, with many patches of grass and barely any snow clinging onto the trees.

Even with the warmer-than-usual temperatures, we had a full six hours on our own to ski. With this being the first time I could ski this winter, I was thrilled. My friend and I took many different lifts and actually got lost on the huge mountain. At one point, we skied at the other end of the mountain by mistake and had to take several different lifts to return to the same spot.

My main incentive to go on this trip was the fact that it was completely free. I spent no money at Killington and could enjoy everything at the season’s peak. From beautiful gondola rides to skiing as much of the mountain as we could, I made memories that would only be possible by being involved on campus. After leaving just before 5 p.m., we arrived back at Quinnipiac in time to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The best memories come from getting out of your comfort zone. When I first came to Quinnipiac, I was overwhelmed by the many opportunities available to students. It felt like a lot to find a balance at school. Just surviving the first couple of weeks required so much effort.

My advice to incoming first-year students is to do everything you possibly can. The first month is crucial; don’t go home, and don’t stay in your room. You are setting yourself up for the future by being active on campus. By becoming involved in the community, you can meet new people, find future mentors and enhance your resume by taking advantage of what this school offers.

Joining clubs immediately surrounds you with people interested in the same things you are. They are a great way to keep yourself active and accountable for staying involved within the campus community.

As long as you take it lightly, there is no downside to trying new things. Initially, it seems hard, but your first year of college is about branching out from high school, growing and learning about yourself and who you want to be.

This trip added variety to my time here at Quinnipiac, and I wouldn’t have experienced any of it if I was not willing to go out of my comfort zone. I look forward to QU Snow’s trips in the future and making new memories and experiences.