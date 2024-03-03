The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Bobcats stave off fourth quarter comeback, battle to fourth victory of season

Michael Pettito, Staff Writer
March 2, 2024
Graduate+student+attacker+Jake+Tellers+puts+a+shot+on+net+while+being+shoved+by+a+Brown+defender+in+a+game+against+the+Bears+on+Feb.+17.
Tripp Menhall
Graduate student attacker Jake Tellers puts a shot on net while being shoved by a Brown defender in a game against the Bears on Feb. 17.

Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse continues to roll off the wins, beating Merrimack 15-12 Saturday afternoon.

The Bobcats start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2008, with an offense that’s clicking and a goalie — junior Mason Oak — that continues to play lights out.

It didn’t come easy however, as Quinnipiac faced early resistance during the start of the game that bled into the second quarter. The scoring came easy, with the usual suspects: graduate student attack John DeLucia, senior midfielder Ryan Donnery and graduate student attack Dylan Donnery all making their presence felt early on the scoreboard.

Ryan Donnery scored his first goal of the game off an assist from his brother Dylan, with the former returning the favor in the third quarter to get Dylan his second goal of the day.

Early on, Quinnipiac found itself in a tightly contested scoring battle with Merrimack. The Bobcats originally had a 4-2 goal advantage on the Warriors, but the start of the second quarter saw the hosts bounce back to make it  5-5. 

The Warriors started to get the ball rolling after their first goal, which was shot by junior midfielder Trace Hogan.

Oak continued his streak of defensive domination, and the Bobcats’ fourth victory of the season was no different. Although Oak’s production did not reach the levels of his previous three games, his defensive prowess was impressive nonetheless. Oak finished with 15 saves on the day with a save percentage of .556%.

The second half saw the Bobcats continue to light up the scoreboard, with the team scoring three in the third quarter and five in the fourth. The game sat at a score of 10-8 heading into the fourth quarter.

Quinnipiac faced some opposition in the fourth, as Merrimack refused to go down without a fight and made the game considerably close on multiple occasions, scoring four times in the quarter. But the final five minutes of the contest saw Quinnipiac score four goals and ice the game.

DeLucia and the Donnery brothers all had hat tricks, as the continued success of Quinnipiac’s top scoring options has led to the success of the entire team.

The team will travel to Buffalo, New York, to face Canisius on March 9. The opening faceoff is set for 11 a.m.
