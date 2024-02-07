The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Scenics of the Center for Communications and Engineering on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus on August 31, 2021.

Quinnipiac names first Black dean in 95-year history

2
Rife to the occasion: Matt Rifes journey to comedic stardom

Rife to the occasion: Matt Rife's journey to comedic stardom

3
How e.l.f. has been duping the makeup industry

How e.l.f. has been duping the makeup industry

4
Quinnipiac graduate student forward Zach Tupker battles with a Dartmouth player in the Bobcats 5-1 win against the Big Green on Feb 3.

Quinnipiac scores five, skates by Dartmouth to earn weekend sweep

5
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned to the WWE on Jan. 1 to a subsequent roar of applause.

I don’t smell what the Rock is cooking: the phoniness of Dwayne Johnson

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Two South Quad buildings get official names

Katie Langley, Editor-in-Chief
February 7, 2024
Rendering+of+The+Grove%2C+one+of+the+buildings+being+constructed+as+part+of+Quinnipiac+University%E2%80%99s+South+Quad+project+%28Rendering+courtesy+of+Quinnipiac+University%29.%0A%0A
Rendering of The Grove, one of the buildings being constructed as part of Quinnipiac University’s South Quad project (Rendering courtesy of Quinnipiac University).

Quinnipiac University released the names and additional details about two of its three newest buildings: a 137,000-square foot academic center dubbed The SITE (science, innovation, technology and exploration) and The Grove, a 417-bed residential hall.

The SITE and The Grove are joined by the new School of Business in what will become the $293 million South Quad.

Provost Debra Liebowitz said the name for The SITE, which was announced on Jan. 22, is meant to reflect the building’s “cross-university, interdisciplinary” purpose.

The SITE — slated to open in May 2025 — will feature six classrooms, 15 teaching labs, seven group workspaces, communal areas and an auditorium.

Though many of the classrooms will be devoted to the science, technology, engineering and math fields, Liebowitz said the new spaces in The SITE are meant for all disciplines.

Rendering of The SITE, one of the buildings being constructed as part of Quinnipiac University’s South Quad project (Rendering courtesy of Quinnipiac University).

“We’re really thinking about how to create more space on campus that promotes collaboration and interaction and is multi-use,” Liebowitz said.

Included in these spaces is the two-story, 700-seat auditorium. The auditorium, Liebowitz said, will include retractable seats so the room can go from theater seating to an open space. In addition, the two levels will be separated by a retractable wall, thus allowing groups to hold events on both levels at the same time.

Officials announced the name and concept of The Grove — expected to open in August 2024 — on Jan. 31. Tom Ellett, Quinnipiac’s chief experience officer, said the residence hall’s name was meant to “pay homage” to the Pine Grove, the path of pine trees that was completely razed during the construction of the South Quad.

“(The Grove) is timeless and harkens back to a beloved area of campus while also being timely and modern,” Ellett wrote in a Feb. 3 email statement to The Chronicle. “It aligns with the nature-based names of other residence halls and campus areas … It connects to the sustainability and environmental elements that are central to the building’s design.”

In addition to being named after the Pine Grove, the former forest will be a physical part of the dorm. Ellett said university officials had the trees milled so the wood can be incorporated into the South Quad residence hall, which will house students from all classes.

Following Quinnipiac’s Instagram post about The Grove on Jan. 31, six users took to the comments to express their disappointment in the naming of the building considering the land’s history.

“Cool but you guys still cut down an entire ecosystem for profit,” one user wrote.

“Thank god we tore down all those trees to build a ‘sustainable’ building,” another user posted.

When asked about those who have environmental concerns — or simply miss the appearance of the Pine Grove — Ellett argued the name was intended to “embrace” the Pine Grove.

“We are not trying to erase history, but simply embrace the former space that stood there,” Ellett wrote, noting that a May 2018 tornado severely damaged the forest, which was particularly vulnerable because it was composed of a singular species.

All three buildings in the new South Quad were designed to be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certified, and landscapers will incorporate native plants on the site, according to Liebowitz. The South Quad project also includes a high energy efficiency central power station that will serve as the electric source for the Mount Carmel Campus.

With the opening of The SITE, a number of faculty and advising offices will relocate to the new building, including the Mount Carmel Campus offices for the School of Health Sciences and School of Nursing and the main offices for the College of Arts and Sciences.

The university has not yet announced plans for the office spaces that will be vacated upon the opening of The SITE, nor have officials revealed what they plan on doing with the existing Lender School of Business building when the new School of Business is opened.

“We are in the midst of the process of now doing a next-stage analysis of all of the spaces that are going to be vacated,” Liebowitz said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
(From left) Founding members Ashley Usewicz, Kelsey Leighton, Abby Albert, Kaitlyn Salaris and Meagan Kogan of the Girls That Invest Club have created a new space on campus for women who want to get involved in the world of finance.
Females in Finance
Victims of abuse don’t deserve life sentences
The extent of the flooding in Quinnipiac Universitys Mountainview Residence Hall as well as the cause are still unclear.
Mountainview residents still dealing with aftermath of flooding
Contributing writer A.J. Gugliotta uses his Apple Vision Pro headset to do school work, watch TV and talk to friends simultaneously.
Apple Vision Pro: A student’s perspective using Apple’s first 'Spatial Computer'
The boys are (out of) town
The boys are (out of) town
Percy Jackson and the unrealistic expectations set by fans
Percy Jackson and the unrealistic expectations set by fans
More in News
Hartford HealthCare partnership brings mental health first aid training to Quinnipiac
Hartford HealthCare partnership brings mental health first aid training to Quinnipiac
Scenics of the Center for Communications and Engineering on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus on August 31, 2021.
Quinnipiac names first Black dean in 95-year history
Permanent Title IX coordinator tapped to take over in March
Permanent Title IX coordinator tapped to take over in March
A timeline of the recent turnover within Quinnipiac’s diversity ranks
A timeline of the recent turnover within Quinnipiac’s diversity ranks
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration fined Connecticut Mason Contractors, Inc. over $5,200 for violating federal safety laws while constructing Quinnipiac University’s new residence hall.
South Quad contractor fined $5,200 for safety violations
Quinnipiac University officials installed cameras in The Ledges Residence Hall this semester after a string of vandalism incidents last fall.
Ledges residents face new warnings, surveillance cameras following vandalism incidents
About the Contributor
Katie Langley, Editor-in-Chief

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *