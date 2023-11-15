The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

2
Quinnipiac mens hockeys last loss to Yale was in February of 2018.

Quinnipiac trounces Yale, retains Heroes Hat in rivalry battle

3
Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

4
Quinnipiac rugby gets into a scrum during a 38-8 loss to Dartmouth in the NIRA semifinals.

Rugby drops second consecutive NIRA Semifinal to Dartmouth

5
Senior forward Courtney Chochol watches on as Brown celebrates a 3-0 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on November 11, 2023.

Bears scratch Bobcats, take 3-0 first-round win

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

All roads lead to home in ‘Northern Attitude’

Zoe Leone, Arts and Life Editor
November 14, 2023
All+roads+lead+to+home+in+Northern+Attitude
Alex Kendall

It’s very rare these days that I see a New Hampshire license plate. The trademark Old Man in the Mountain has been traded out for the blue ombré of Connecticut that fills the streets I spend my time driving on lately. And yet, when I sat down to listen to “Northern Attitude” by Noah Kahan with Hozier on Nov. 10, it was like I could see the familiar sights on the road once again.

While the song was originally released on Kahan’s album, “Stick Season” in October 2022, the two artists performed a duet of it in Nashville this October, which tipped fans off to the possibility of a recorded version of the track. Kahan has recently released a slew of collaborations of his preexisting songs featuring artists that have made appearances on his tour, including Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Lizzy McAlpine.

Kahan confirmed the collaboration’s release in a TikTok on Nov. 1, telling fans that they were no longer allowed to listen to “Northern Attitude” because the version featuring Hozier would soon be coming out.

Most of Kahan’s music incorporates a theme that only around 5% of the U.S. population can truly understand: growing up in New England. The singer-songwriter was born in Strafford, Vermont, and spent a large portion of his life in both Vermont and Hanover, New Hampshire — a town a little over an hour away from where I grew up.

Out of all of his songs, “Northern Attitude” is perhaps the one where the growing pains of a New England life are examined the best. With lyrics like, “If the sun don’t rise / ‘Til the summertime / Forgive my northern attitude / Oh, I was raised on little light,” Kahan puts words to a phenomenon many of us are familiar with: the darker it gets, the harder it gets.

There’s no doubt that the song is perfect as is, but with the addition of Hozier, it only makes the track even stronger. While Irish born and raised, the rainy greenery of Ireland boasts enough of a similarity to New England that his vocals on the track are no less believable than Kahan’s. And after a recent show in New Hampshire where Hozier proclaimed that the state reminded him of home, I’m giving him honorary status.

Hozier and Kahan’s verses pack a punch on their own, but there’s nothing better than when the two sing together. Their voices blend in a perfect melody, the kind that raises goosebumps on every listen. Even when they take turns in the lead in the last verse, the backing of Hozier’s effortless vocals elevates the song to another level.

When the collaboration was first announced, my phone quickly lit up with the influx of notifications I started to receive. Friends were eager to share the news — and celebrate — with me that two of my favorite artists were releasing a collaboration. And while it’s true that Hozier and Kahan are constants on my playlists, “Northern Attitude” is much more to me than that.

Listening to “Northern Attitude” evokes a similar feeling in me that driving home does, the smile on my face that always comes when I pass the ‘Welcome to New Hampshire: Live Free or Die’ sign at the border with Massachusetts. I love where I grew up, the small towns and the cold air that lingers long past when the weather is supposed to turn to spring. But I also spent a long time wondering if I would ever get out.

I spent my childhood on field trips to maple barns, bundling up until I could barely see past my nose to go play in the snow and running through the trees that surrounded the condo complex I spent over half my life living at. Weekends were often dedicated to trips to the White Mountains, looking at the leaves falling from trees with my mother and climbing on rocks with my father.

And yet, as I watched as my high school classmates began to drop out and I met more and more people that had lived in these tiny New Hampshire towns their whole lives, I wondered if that was my own future. As Kahan sings, “You settle in to routine / Where are you? / What does it mean?” Growing up in New England is a beautiful thing few get to experience, but it’s also plagued with the fear of being stuck: if you submit to the routine you know, will you stay there forever?

“Northern Attitude” looks at life in New England and the good, bad and the ugly that comes with it. But with Kahan and Hozier’s beautiful vocals driving the message home, it’s easy to focus on the good nostalgia the song brings up. We may have been raised out in the cold, but this collaboration is all warmth.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
Season two of Marvels Loki is a glorious ending to a beloved character
Season two of Marvel's 'Loki' is a glorious ending to a beloved character
How Friends will always be there for you
How 'Friends' will always be there for you
The Beatles Come Together for Now and Then
The Beatles 'Come Together' for 'Now and Then'
AJRs The Maybe Man works through the growing pains of life
AJR's 'The Maybe Man' works through the growing pains of life
From left: Issac Pech, Tarrek Abdel-Khaliq and Joseph Barros of Peach Tree Rascals crouch on stage as they perform for the Fall Fest crowd.
Students unwind at Fall Fest to the sounds of Peach Tree Rascals
Students take photos with the Sanderson Sisters after their drag performance of ‘Summer Orlando Presents: Hocus Pocus Live!!!’
What's all the 'Hocus Pocus' about GSA's drag show dinner?
More in Featured
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian speaks at a Nov. 13 ceremony on the North Haven Campus about the university’s conservation efforts.
QU earns sustainability award for energy efficiency
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice goes up for a layup against Coast Guard on November 6, 2023
Quinnipiac falls to UMass 101-82 for first loss of season
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis drives to the net against Coast Guard on Nov. 6, 2023.
Bobcat Report: Savion Lewis returns in full force, fall sports bow out
Junior libero Faavae Kimsel Moe bumps the ball during the teams 3-1 loss at Fairfield on Oct. 7.
Quinnipiac sweeps Saint Peter’s in regular season finale
Freshman Paige Girardi drives to the hoop during a game against Maine on November 6, 2023.
Missed opportunities and turnovers: Nightmare performance leads Bobcats to first loss of the season
Quinnipiac rugby gets into a scrum during a 38-8 loss to Dartmouth in the NIRA semifinals.
Rugby drops second consecutive NIRA Semifinal to Dartmouth
More in Music
1989 (Taylors Version) is never going out of style
'1989 (Taylor's Version)' is never going out of style
Ten years of 3005: The impact of Childish Gambinos existential anthem
Ten years of '3005': The impact of Childish Gambino's existential anthem
Two voices, one person: The Adam Ulanicki story
Two voices, one person: The Adam Ulanicki story
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny surprised fans with a new album on Oct.13.
Bad Bunny chases GOAT status with new album
If you want blood, youve finally got it
If you want blood, you've finally got it
Demi Lovatos REVAMPED celebrates reinvention and growth
Demi Lovato's 'REVAMPED' celebrates reinvention and growth
About the Contributor
Zoe Leone, Arts & Life Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *