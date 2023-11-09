The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

2
Someone introducing himself as Jeff has perpetrated the same comedy club ticket scam against college students on at least eight campuses across five states in the last decade alone (Infographic by Lindsey Komson, Amanda Riha and Connor Youngberg).

Serial scammer ‘Jeff’ targets QU — again

3
Construction materials flank the north side of the new School of Business being built as part of Quinnipiac Universitys South Quad expansion project on Oct. 23.

What to know about Quinnipiac's three new buildings

4
Quinnipiac physician assistant program put on accreditation probation

Quinnipiac physician assistant program put on accreditation probation

5
Photo contributed by Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox

CT governor appoints QU professor to state human rights commission

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac sets single-game scoring record in rout of Post

Anthony Salvato, Staff writer
November 9, 2023
Graduate+students+Julia+Nearis%2C+a+forward%2C+and+Kate+Reilly%2C+a+defender%2C+celebrate+after+Reilly+scores+in+the+Bobcats+12-1+win+over+Post+on+Nov.+8.
Quinn O’Neill
Graduate students Julia Nearis, a forward, and Kate Reilly, a defender, celebrate after Reilly scores in the Bobcats’ 12-1 win over Post on Nov. 8.

HAMDEN, Conn. – The Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team set a program record for goals in a game with a 12-1 rout of Post Wednesday. 

“We played hard for 60 minutes and we stayed true to our identity,” said Quinnipiac assistant coach Amandal Alessi, who led the bench in place of head coach Cass Turner and assistant Brent Hill. Both of them were facing off behind opposing benches for the U.S. and Canadian women’s national teams in the opening game of the 2023-24 Rivalry Series in Tempe, Arizona. 

The previous single game goal record was 11, occurring twice in school history with the most recent occurence on Jan. 17, 2021 when the Bobcats shutout LIU 11-0. Tonight’s game broke both the single game scoring and single game goal differential record as well. 

Seven different Bobcats scored while an astounding 14 registered a point. Post appeared simply outclassed by Quinnipiac, who dominated the game on all levels. The Bobcats were able to win puck battles, control possession, and light the lamp with relative ease as the Eagles struggled to keep up. 

The Bobcats lept to an early 3-0 lead in the first period after graduate defender and captain Kate Reilly opened the scoring with her first of two goals on the night. Quinnipiac junior forwards Maya Labad and Veronica Bac and graduate student forward Julia Nearis would each pot two goals of their own in the victory. Quinnipiac scored as many goals as Post had shots on goal, outshooting the Eagles 55-12. 

The Bobcats would tack on five more goals in the second period to put the game out of reach and take a commanding 8-0 lead after 40 minutes. Captain forward Sadie Peart would strike just over three minutes into the third period for her team leading 11th goal of the season to make it 9-0. Later on, sophomore forward Mallory Mauracher would make it a double digit Quinnipiac lead after scoring her first goal of the season.

Post sophomore forward Rylee Patfield scored the lone goal scorer for the Eagles, beating Quinnipiac sophomore goaltender Tatum Blacker on a rebound opportunity midway through the third period to make the game 10-1. The Bobcats would respond just minutes later with a goal from senior forward Nina Steigauf to restore their lead back to 10. Reilly added the twelfth and final goal of the game with just over a minute and a half remaining in the game as the exclamation point on a domination performance from Quinnipiac.

Blacker earned her first collegiate start and win in the game, stopping 11 of the 12 she faced. The team rallied around the young goaltender.

“I’ve never seen a goalie battle harder in practice than Tatum,” Reilly said. “When we get that lineup and see that she’s starting, we want nothing but the best for her.”

 The depth for the Bobcats shined with Bac, sophomore forward Sami Bowlby and senior forward Kate Villeneuve all netting their first points of the season.

The Bobcats will have the weekend off before returning to action in ECAC play on Nov. 17 at Cornell. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Ice Hockey
Non-‘flashy’ path to Quinnipiac propelling Mason Marcellus to breakout freshman season
Non-‘flashy’ path to Quinnipiac propelling Mason Marcellus to breakout freshman season
Quinnipiac freshman guard Maria Kealy drives on Maine graduate student guard Anne Simon during a Nov. 6 game against Maine.
Quinnipiac opens season with convincing win over Maine
Quinnipiac mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknolds favorite pizza place is Frank Pepes in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Bobcat Report: Deep (dish) analysis on Rand Pecknold’s favorite type of pizza
Freshman forward Andon Cerbone fires a shot at goal against Harvard on November 5, 2023.
Quinnipiac returns to form, dismantles Harvard 6-0
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche celebrates as she scores her first goal of the game to increase the lead in a Bobcats 7-1 Win against Harvard.
Peart, culture shine in Quinnipiac’s clobbering of Harvard
Quinnipiac bests Dartmouth in shots column 36-23 on their way to 3-2 win.
Late goal propels No. 9 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey past Dartmouth, ends two-game losing streak
More in Sports
Kyle Robinson and Aryanah Diaz pose for a picture celebrating her 1,000th career collegiate kill.
Aryanah Diaz reaches 1K kills in final stretch of Quinnipiac volleyball career
Quinnipiac womens soccer celebrates with the MAAC trophy following a 1-0 win over Fairfield on November 5, 2023.
Quinnipiac women’s soccer draws Brown in NCAA Tournament
Quinnipiac graduate student forward Gracie Cartwright braces for a tackle during the Bobcats home opener against Harvard on Sept. 2.
Quinnipiac, Dartmouth vie for title bid in semifinal rematch
Junior guard Doug Young drives to the rim during Quinnipiacs 116-48 win over Coast Guard on Nov. 6, 2023.
Men’s basketball makes program history in 68-point wash over Coast Guard
Sophomore outside hitter Yagmur Gunes had only one kill in Quinnipiacs win over Siena on November 5, 2023.
Milestones and tears mark Quinnipiac’s win over Siena on senior day
Quinnipiac womens soccer won its second-straight MAAC Championship with a 1-0 victory over Fairfield Sunday.
Quinnipiac stops Fairfield 1-0, claims second-consecutive MAAC Championship

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *