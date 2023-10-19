Quinnipiac downs Mount St. Mary’s, clinches second-straight MAAC regular season title

The Quinnipiac women’s soccer team defeated Mount St. Mary’s 1-0 on the road Wednesday. The victory not only clinched back-to-back regular season MAAC titles for Quinnipiac but also maintained its immaculate record in the conference this season, standing undefeated at 8-0.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to get that goal. Off a Quinnipiac corner just five minutes into the match, Mount St. Mary’s graduate student goalkeeper Klil Keshwar attempted to intercept the ball, but fumbled the catch, resulting in an own goal.

Quinnipiac senior goalkeeper Sofia Lospinoso was instrumental in ensuring the Bobcats kept their lead, recording three saves in the match for her sixth clean sheet of the season.

From an offensive perspective, Quinnipiac, as expected, was the more dominant side, outshooting the Mountaineers 9-6.

Following the own goal, the most exciting part of the final 85 minutes came when multiple Mount St. Mary’s supporters were removed from the stands for inappropriate language directed at players, causing the official to temporarily stop the game while the ref and stadium security sorted through the situation.

Despite a couple of late pushes from the hosts, albeit none of substance, the Bobcats secured the 1-0 victory.

Quinnipiac has now won a staggering 13 consecutive contests against MAAC teams, a winning streak that dates back to October 19, 2022.

The Bobcats will be back on their home turf on Oct. 21, as they host Saint Peter’s for their “pink out” game, an initiative aimed at raising breast cancer awareness. Additionally, the game will serve as senior day for the Bobcats. Kickoff is slated for 12 PM.





