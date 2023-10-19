The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

An unidentified trespasser speaks with a Quinnipiac University student on the Mount Carmel Campus quad on Thursday, Oct. 12. The Department of Public Safety was made aware of two trespassers just before 2 p.m., though no officers intervened before the men exited the campus at approximately 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac hit by second trespassing incident in two weeks

Quinnipiac University officials closed the human anatomy laboratory for several days in October after discovering mold growth on two of the labs 48 cadavers.

Mold shuts down cadaver lab for five days

Protestors rally in support of a free Palestine on Oct. 15 in Melbourne, Australia, as fighting continues in Gaza and Israel.

From the river to the sea

Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian listens to local and campus leaders at an Oct. 10 gathering held to provide community members with a space to reflect upon the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Quinnipiac community gathers to reflect upon Israel-Hamas conflict

A car passes the $150,000 guard booth Quinnipiac University officials constructed behind the College of Arts and Sciences buildings over the summer to monitor incoming traffic at the facilities entrance.

‘Jeff’ incident reignites Quinnipiac campus safety concerns

Quinnipiac downs Mount St. Mary’s, clinches second-straight MAAC regular season title

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
October 18, 2023
Quinnipiac+womens+soccer+celebrates+following+a+2-0+win+over+Canisius+on+September+23%2C+2023.+
Nicholas Pestritto
Quinnipiac women’s soccer celebrates following a 2-0 win over Canisius on September 23, 2023.

The Quinnipiac women’s soccer team defeated Mount St. Mary’s 1-0 on the road Wednesday. The victory not only clinched back-to-back regular season MAAC titles for Quinnipiac but also maintained its immaculate record in the conference this season, standing undefeated at 8-0.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to get that goal. Off a Quinnipiac corner just five minutes into the match, Mount St. Mary’s graduate student goalkeeper Klil Keshwar attempted to intercept the ball, but fumbled the catch, resulting in an own goal.

Quinnipiac senior goalkeeper Sofia Lospinoso was instrumental in ensuring the Bobcats kept their lead, recording three saves in the match for her sixth clean sheet of the season. 

From an offensive perspective, Quinnipiac, as expected, was the more dominant side, outshooting the Mountaineers 9-6.

Following the own goal, the most exciting part of the final 85 minutes came when multiple Mount St. Mary’s supporters were removed from the stands for inappropriate language directed at players, causing the official to temporarily stop the game while the ref and stadium security sorted through the situation. 

Despite a couple of late pushes from the hosts, albeit none of substance, the Bobcats secured the 1-0 victory. 

Quinnipiac has now won a staggering 13 consecutive contests against MAAC teams, a winning streak that dates back to October 19, 2022. 

The Bobcats will be back on their home turf on Oct. 21, as they host Saint Peter’s for their “pink out” game, an initiative aimed at raising breast cancer awareness. Additionally, the game will serve as senior day for the Bobcats.  Kickoff is slated for 12 PM. 
About the Contributor
Zack Hochberg

