A car passes the $150,000 guard booth Quinnipiac University officials constructed behind the College of Arts and Sciences buildings over the summer to monitor incoming traffic at the facilities entrance.

'Jeff' incident reignites Quinnipiac campus safety concerns

Members of the ZAKA voluntary emergency services retrieve a body from a street in Nir Am, Israel after partygoers fled a music festival at Kibbutz Re'im on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Photo Contributed to The Chronicle)

'Be Strong, Be Strong and Be Resolute': An intimate perspective on the war in Israel and a call for resilience

Bernadette Mele, clinical professor and chair of diagnostic imaging at Quinnipiac University, is serving on a five-person Connecticut task force investigating a statewide radiologic technologist shortage (Photo via Quinnipiac University).

Professor joins CT task force to address radiologic technologist shortage

The Quinnipiac student section cheer on the men's hockey team against Boston College, a game where tickets ranged up to $300 for standing room only access.

Inflated ticket prices define men's hockey's season opener

Olian, Mattel CEO talk business in a Barbie world

Olian, Mattel CEO talk business in a Barbie world

Quinnipiac hit by second trespassing incident in two weeks

Cat Murphy, News Editor
October 12, 2023
An+unidentified+trespasser+speaks+with+a+Quinnipiac+University+student+on+the+Mount+Carmel+Campus+quad+on+Thursday%2C+Oct.+12.+The+Department+of+Public+Safety+was+made+aware+of+two+trespassers+just+before+2+p.m.%2C+though+no+officers+intervened+before+the+men+exited+the+campus+at+approximately+3+p.m.
Peyton McKenzie
An unidentified trespasser speaks with a Quinnipiac University student on the Mount Carmel Campus quad on Thursday, Oct. 12. The Department of Public Safety was made aware of two trespassers just before 2 p.m., though no officers intervened before the men exited the campus at approximately 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac University’s Department of Public Safety was unable to locate two unidentified trespassers who repeatedly entered and exited the Mount Carmel Campus over a span of approximately 90 minutes Thursday afternoon.

Two men representing the New Haven, Connecticut, branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints parked off-campus and accessed Quinnipiac’s quad on foot around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. 

A Public Safety dispatcher was made aware of the trespassers at 1:59 p.m., though no officers ever approached the men.

A sergeant from the department confirmed just after 5 p.m. Thursday that officers had been unable to locate the men and were still attempting to determine how they accessed the Mount Carmel Campus.

“It definitely should be a wake-up call,” said Lizzy Carpenter, a junior media studies major with whom the men spoke for several minutes. “I feel like if that’s a call they’re getting, that should be top priority.”

The trespassers stopped dozens of passing students on the quad to promote the Mormon faith.

“Do you want to come to church on Sunday?” the men asked several students.

The two men briefly exited the Mount Carmel Campus behind the Center for Communications and Computing and Engineering around 2:30 p.m., though they almost immediately reentered the campus via the New Road entrance. 

After sitting outside CCE for nearly 30 minutes, the unidentified individuals exited the campus for a second and final time just before 3 p.m., returning to an SUV parked across the street from Quinnipiac’s facilities entrance.

The men then left the area in a silver Nissan Rogue with Massachusetts license plates at 3:09 p.m. — more than an hour-and-a-half after first entering the Mount Carmel Campus and 70 minutes after Public Safety first became aware of them.

Thursday’s trespassing incident came just 15 days after an unidentified man claiming to represent a nonexistent university organization solicited students and faculty in CCE for approximately four hours. Quinnipiac and Hamden officials were ultimately unable to locate the trespasser.

“This is the second incident in the last, what, two weeks?” Carpenter said. “How can they get in so easily?” 

Chief of Public Safety Tony Reyes declined to comment.
