Quinnipiac volleyball’s Lexi Morse enters transfer portal

Quinnipiac volleyball middle blocker Lexi Morse has entered the transfer portal for her graduate student season after spending four years as a Bobcat.

Morse played in 84 matches throughout her four seasons in Hamden, racking up 395 kills and 213 total blocks. She also played a pivotal role in Quinnipiac’s first-ever MAAC championship in 2022.

The 2023 season was Morse’s most productive as 129 kills and 84 total blocks were both career highs.

The Tampa, Florida native was honored on the team’s senior day on Nov. 5 alongside setter Chloe Ka’ahanui.

Morse’s graduation from the university allows rising junior middle blockers Bailey Brashear, Milena Silva and Tuana Turhan to make great strides in 2024.