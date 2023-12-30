The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Quinnipiac middle blocker Lexi Morse celebrates during the teams MAAC semifinal victory over Iona on Nov. 19.

Quinnipiac volleyball’s Lexi Morse enters transfer portal

2
Quinnipiac womens basketball falls to 4-6 on the season with its 72-48 loss to Yale Saturday afternoon.

Quinnipiac women’s basketball caps off 2023 with 'disappointing' loss to Yale

3
Quinnipiac no match for Florida, Gators beat Bobcats by 25

Quinnipiac no match for Florida, Gators beat Bobcats by 25

4
Photo contributed by Guilherme Neto/Guns N’ Roses

Why Guns N' Roses needs a new album

5
Looking back at Nirvanas Nevermind 32 years later

Looking back at Nirvana's 'Nevermind' 32 years later

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac volleyball’s Lexi Morse enters transfer portal

Michael LaRocca, Opinion Editor
December 29, 2023
Quinnipiac+middle+blocker+Lexi+Morse+celebrates+during+the+teams+MAAC+semifinal+victory+over+Iona+on+Nov.+19.
Cameron Levasseur
Quinnipiac middle blocker Lexi Morse celebrates during the team’s MAAC semifinal victory over Iona on Nov. 19.

Quinnipiac volleyball middle blocker Lexi Morse has entered the transfer portal for her graduate student season after spending four years as a Bobcat. 

Morse played in 84 matches throughout her four seasons in Hamden, racking up 395 kills and 213 total blocks. She also played a pivotal role in Quinnipiac’s first-ever MAAC championship in 2022. 

The 2023 season was Morse’s most productive as 129 kills and 84 total blocks were both career highs.

The Tampa, Florida native was honored on the team’s senior day on Nov. 5 alongside setter Chloe Ka’ahanui. 

Morse’s graduation from the university allows rising junior middle blockers Bailey Brashear, Milena Silva and Tuana Turhan to make great strides in 2024.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Senior forward, Nina Steigauf, awaits a pass from a teammate during a game against LIU on Dec. 30, 2023, at the M&T Bank Arena.
No. 8 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey close out 2023 with 7-0 shutout over LIU
Quinnipiac mens hockey ends the 2023 calendar schedule with a 5-2 win over Holy Cross Saturday night.
Bobcats end 2023 with win over Holy Cross
Quinnipiac no match for Florida, Gators beat Bobcats by 25
Quinnipiac no match for Florida, Gators beat Bobcats by 25
Quinnipiac womens basketball falls to 4-6 on the season with its 72-48 loss to Yale Saturday afternoon.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball caps off 2023 with 'disappointing' loss to Yale
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis dribbles the ball against Navy on December 8, 2023.
Tice double-double, third-straight 20-point game for Balanc propel Quinnipiac past Lafayette
Junior guard Jackie Grisdale will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after suffering a lower-body injury.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball captain Jackie Grisdale to miss remainder of season
More in Sports
Senior forward Paul Otieno drives to the rim during the Bobcats win over Army on Nov. 17.
Quinnipiac men's basketball cruises past Holy Cross with dominant performance
Quinnipiac freshman guard Paige Girardi (left) drives for a layup against Rider on Dec. 18, 2023.
Martin’s 20-point night, LaBarge’s game winner propel Bobcats to 60-57 win over Rider
Former Quinnipiac goaltender Yaniv Perets walks the red carpet ahead of the 2023 National Championship Game.
Former Quinnipiac standout Perets called up to NHL’s Hurricanes
Quinnipiac head coach Cass Turner spent Dec. 12-13 serving as a guest coach with the Washington Capitals.
‘I’ve left with so much’: Cass Turner serves as guest coach with Washington Capitals
Graduate guard, Matt Balanc, drives and jumps toward the rim during a game against Yale on Dec. 11, 2023, at M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac basketball hopes to create ‘important’ rivalry with Yale
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice attempts to shoot the ball towards the rim during a game against Yale on Dec. 11, 2023, at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball falls to Yale in Battle of Whitney Ave.
More in Volleyball
Fairfield drew crowds of more than 400 people for its MAAC semifinal and championship matches on Nov. 18 and 19.
Fairfield crowd mutes Quinnipiac volleyball’s repeat hopes
The Quinnipiac volleyball team reacts after falling to Fairfield in the 2023 MAAC Championship on Nov. 19, 2023.
Fairfield blocks Quinnipiac from back-to-back MAAC titles
Officials come together to discuss a call made in Quinnipiac volleyballs semifinal match against Iona on Nov. 18.
Breaking down each challenge in Quinnipiac volleyball’s semifinal win over Iona
Quinnipiac volleyball will face Fairfield in the MAAC Championship for the second-straight season after being Iona 3-1 Saturday.
Quinnipiac stops Iona, sets up MAAC Championship showdown with Fairfield
Quinnipiac volleyball to face Iona in MAAC Semifinals
Quinnipiac volleyball to face Iona in MAAC Semifinals
Leilani-kai Giusta, Faavae Kimsel Moe, Damla Gunes, Alexandra Tennon, Lexi Morse (left to right) celebrate as they finish off Rider University 3-0 on October 15th, 2023.
Quinnipiac volleyball battling with inconsistency as MAAC Tournament looms
About the Contributors
Michael LaRocca, Opinion Editor
Cameron Levasseur, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *