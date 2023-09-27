The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
The Quinnipiac volleyball team remains undefeated in MAAC play following a come from behind 3-2 win at Marist.

Bobcats persevere in Poughkeepsie, complete reverse sweep

2
On the Rocks Pub and Grill is open weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On the Rocks is misused and under-utilized

3
Sophomore goaltender Tatum Blacker stopped nine shots in Saturdays preseason win over UConn.

Bobcat Report: Women’s ice hockey’s rotating goaltenders, Pecora’s decor

4
The Quinnipiac field hockey team drop to 3-3 following Fridays loss to Villanova.

Bobcats choke early lead, fall to Villanova 4-3

5
Quinnipiac field hockey falls to 3-4 on the season with Sundays loss to Yale.

Field hockey loses second straight in bout with Yale

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The final season of ‘Sex Education’ never reaches its climax

Zoe Leone, Arts & Life Editor
September 26, 2023
The+final+season+of+Sex+Education+never+reaches+its+climax
Amanda Riha

When “Sex Education” first premiered in 2019, it was groundbreaking. It rose through the ranks of mediocre Netflix originals and cemented itself as one of the best teen dramas in recent memory.

Now, with the final season of the show having been released on Sept. 21, it feels boring.

“Sex Education” grew in popularity because it was something that had really never been seen before. A diverse group of teenagers, an interesting script with brilliant one-liners and conversations about sex that felt organic made the series worth watching. Storylines about characters from all walks of life, dealing with all kinds of problems, made the audience intrigued and connected.

But with the final season, the only thing the show has going for it are its actors, and even that factor has dwindled. Seven of the original characters were suddenly gone from the series, clearing up room to bring in a whole host of new characters to take their place. While some of the exits — such as Simone Ashley, who rose to new heights of fame after starring in season two of “Bridgerton” — make sense, some of them seem to be a result of misguided choices by the series’ creative team.

These choices take the remaining characters away from Moordale Secondary School — which was shut down after season three’s tyrannical headmaster wreaked havoc on the students — to Cavendish Sixth Form College, which seems more like a woke-ified wellness retreat than an actual school.

The new characters that come with the setting change are nothing short of over-the-top. While drama is nothing new to “Sex Education,” these introductions are the first time that the show’s representation seems forced and characters feel more like caricatures.

The series has always included a cast of well-rounded characters. From students of different races, ethnicities and faiths to queer and transgender teenagers, “Sex Education” has some genuinely well-written representation. But several of the characters this season, and their awkward dialogue, seem like an attempt to tick another box rather than create fleshed out characters.

Several of the storylines, featuring both characters new and old, simply feel out of place for a final season. With only eight episodes, every minute of every story counts. Unfortunately, most of them are wasted on arcs that never really seem to amount to much. While storylines involving secret paternity, abusive relationships and identity struggles have the potential to be impactful, they barely scratch the surface of any meaning.

The series is the strongest when the characters are together, which is why it seems like such an odd choice that they wait until the final episode to have them really interact with each other. And yet, by the time the series comes to a close, most of them aren’t even speaking to one another. It feels like a fractured ending to a show that seemed to initially be about the things that bind us and a sense of commonality.

Even amongst the flaws that mar “Sex Education”’s final season, there’s still bright spots that will keep long-time watchers seated.

Ncuti Gatwa — who launched to a new level of fame after a memorable role in “Barbie” and his announcement as the new doctor in “Doctor Who” — delivers a performance just as fantastic as in the last three seasons. Gatwa plays fan favorite Eric Effiong, a proudly gay Nigerian teen who stole hearts as he learned to love himself and his identities.

This season finds Effiong struggling to reconcile his faith and his sexuality as he tries to find his place at Cavendish. While his comedic delivery and iconic one-liners make Effiong as lovable as ever, Gatwa delivers a truly stunning performance with the heavier material of his character’s storylines. While “Sex Education” may be ending, this season only confirmed that the actor has a long road of stardom ahead of him.

Another long-term standout that breathes life into the season is Aimee Lou Wood, who plays the quirky and lovable Aimee Gibbs. Gibbs has been on a self-described healing journey after being assaulted on the bus to school in season two. As one of the only consistent and well-written storylines carried over through the seasons, Gibbs’ path to self-empowerment and regaining her sense of self is one of the most honest and beautiful things to come out of “Sex Education.”

And yet, even amongst the good moments, the final season of “Sex Education” is a lot like a ruined orgasm — so close, yet no climax.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
The era of natural hair
The era of natural hair
Demi Lovatos REVAMPED celebrates reinvention and growth
Demi Lovato's 'REVAMPED' celebrates reinvention and growth
The ever-so-sudden resurgence of Suits
The ever-so-sudden resurgence of 'Suits'
Nas: Greatest of his generation
Nas: Greatest of his generation
QU Student Programming Board hosts 'Cookies, Crafts and Coasters' event
Looking back at Nirvanas Nevermind 32 years later
Looking back at Nirvana's 'Nevermind' 32 years later
More in Featured
Quinnipiac field hockeys Lauren Knight (left) and Katie Shanahan (right) during an athlete outreach tour with Pliable Marketing on July 17.
Surf and turf: Cape Cod duo making waves for Quinnipiac field hockey
Graduate midfielder Dario Cavada, 23, is shoved by CJ Williams during a non-conference game against Boston College at the Quinnipiac Soccer & Lacrosse Stadium on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Bobcats drop fourth straight, lose to Bryant 3-0
Quinnipiac volleyball continues its five-game roadstand at Iona and Manhattan next weekend.
Quinnipiac tops Siena, remains undefeated in-conference after New York road trip
Quinnipiac field hockey falls to 3-4 on the season with Sundays loss to Yale.
Field hockey loses second straight in bout with Yale
Sophomore goaltender Tatum Blacker stopped nine shots in Saturdays preseason win over UConn.
Bobcat Report: Women’s ice hockey’s rotating goaltenders, Pecora’s decor
The Quinnipiac volleyball team remains undefeated in MAAC play following a come from behind 3-2 win at Marist.
Bobcats persevere in Poughkeepsie, complete reverse sweep
More in Pop Culture
Guilherme Neto/Guns N Roses
Why Guns N' Roses needs a new album
Rodrigo sends mixed messages with latest album Guts
Rodrigo sends mixed messages with latest album 'Guts'
Bottoms is on top
'Bottoms' is on top
Casey Wiederhold and her family dressed as some of Taylor Swifts different eras at The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium on May 27.
Concert culture is going through its eras
Reneé Rapps debut album, Snow Angel, released on Aug. 18. (Photo via Katia Temkin)
'So What Now': Reneé Rapp leaves Broadway for the music industry
Jeremy Hartwell from Love Is Blind: The intersection of ethics and reality TV
Jeremy Hartwell from 'Love Is Blind': The intersection of ethics and reality TV
About the Contributors
Zoe Leone, Arts & Life Editor
Amanda Riha, Design Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *