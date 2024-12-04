‘Wicked’ defies expectations

In 2024, more than half of the films scheduled for release are sequels, spin-offs or additions to existing franchises.
But the key to a successful adaptation is to have something more to add, more to say beyond the existing story.
Released on Nov. 22, Jon M. Chu directed Part 1 of the 2003 Broadway classic “Wicked” and transformed it into a musical fantasy film.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star as Glinda and Elphaba in the wonderful world of Oz. The movie takes off from the ending of the classic 1939 film, “The Wizard of Oz,” as munchkin villagers rejoice at the death of the Wicked Witch of the West.
Glinda the Good Witch travels by bubble to visit Munchkinland, and when asked about her past, reveals the story of her and Elphaba’s unlikely friendship.
We travel back in time to understand how all of this started.
Young Elphaba and Glinda meet at Shiz University, where they room together and endure initial clashes that eventually give way to a close bond.
Grande’s and Erivo’s vocals are incredible. It is clear they care about their craft and put their all into the movie. According to NBC, they sang all of the songs live while filming in London.
Even though their performances were memorable, social media has reeled in on the co- stars’ dynamic.
Throughout the “Wicked” press tour, Grande and Erivo have gotten very emotional several times. Tears shed and hands held, every question brings back intense feelings from filming.
One interview, in particular, has gone viral. Journalist Tracy Gilchrist shared that people are “holding space” for the lyrics of “Defying Gravity.” Erivo responded with her hand on her heart, saying that she didn’t know people were doing that. Grande wrapped her hand around Erivo’s finger for support.
While somewhat oddly dependent on each other, their intimate dynamic and deep reactions stem from how meaningful this production is. For months now, “Wicked” has been highly anticipated, all thanks to its marketing team.
The campaign, an almost aggressive promotional tactic, started in February. Since then, Universal has partnered with over 400 brands to help launch the big-screen musical — the efforts alone cost $150 million.
From themed clothing, nail polish shades and Lego sets to Starbucks drinks (Glinda’s pink potion and Elphaba’s cold brew topped with matcha foam), “Wicked” has touched every aspect of mainstream culture.
Even the buildings obliged. In October, Manhattan’s Empire State Building lit up in flashing green and pink beams to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the original Broadway production.
So, if you care to find “Wicked,” just take a look around.
It is, if not the only, Broadway musical that holds a place in my heart. I wasn’t necessarily holding space for it, but I looked forward to seeing the adaptation.
One of my favorite parts of the movie was a nod to the original cast of the 2003 Broadway show. Toward the end of the film in the Emerald City, Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel cameo in Glinda and Elphaba’s iconic duet, “One Short Day.”
Each gets their moment in the spotlight as they sing about a prophecy involving the ancient book of dark spells, the Grimmerie.
Chenoweth and Menzel stand next to Grande and Erivo, looking affectionately at the actors playing the roles they originated in. Menzel even adjusts Erivo’s hat, a subtle but meaningful gesture.
Though these beloved leading characters are impactful, Jonathan Bailey’s Fieyro can not go unnoticed.
His vocals, energy and electric choreography in “Dancing Through Life” showcase a carefree, live-in-the-moment mindset. The sequence explores the allure of freedom and the consequences of avoiding responsibility in cinema.
Bailey’s Fiyero has a boyish charm, but his initial shallow outlook on life evolves as he becomes more self-aware and emotionally invested in others. Like Elphaba, he sees the evil in Oz — the hateful treatment of those who are different.
“Wicked” offers escapism in a fun, colorful fantasy. Still, it acts as a sharp reminder of how to navigate a world full of challenges and discrimination with empathy and kindness.
The last scene is the most powerful and is saved for the long-awaited and iconic song, “Defying Gravity,” with an incredible performance by Erivo. The original is fast-paced, but this number is more significant than just a song. It is broken up by moments and dialogue the musical doesn’t include.
The turning point marks the start of a new journey for Elphaba. As she sings a powerful anthem about defying expectations, she rebels against the regime in the Emerald City, showcasing a newfound sense of strength and independence.
As the almost three-hour film ended, we’re left on a cliffhanger. Glinda and Elphaba believe the other is making the wrong decision about their future and are forced to go their separate ways.
Because the film is divided into two parts, it allows for an expansion and deeper look into the characters’ backstories and relationships. It will be interesting to see how the film navigates all these elements for Part 2, which will hit theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.
I am, though, excited for a more haunting and dark story, which will further divide Elphaba and Glinda as they align themselves in opposite directions.
One year isn’t so bad. If Part 2 matches the magic of Part 1, I’m willing to wait.