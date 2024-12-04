‘Wicked’ defies expectations

From themed clothing, nail polish shades and Lego sets to Starbucks drinks (Glinda’s pink potion and Elphaba’s cold brew topped with matcha foam), “Wicked” has touched every aspect of mainstream culture.

Even the buildings obliged. In October, Manhattan’s Empire State Building lit up in flashing green and pink beams to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the original Broadway production.

So, if you care to find “Wicked,” just take a look around.