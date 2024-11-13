‘I was born in the wrong generation’

Rebecca Collins

Record players, chrome furnishing and gogo boots — it’s all making a comeback.

The revival of the most iconic eras in fashion, decor and novelty items serves as a longing for past decades and the simplicity that seems to come with them.

The nostalgia economy is the market where businesses and media capitalize off of consumers who purchase items based on emotional connections to time periods.

In recent years, there has been a resurgence of nostalgic products on the market. Whether it’s just a trend or it’s here to stay, the emotional impact of the nostalgia economy has become a gateway to cherished memories.

These products aren’t just tapping into their original markets — they’re appealing to younger generations as well. I’d be rich if I had a dollar for every time my mom said she used to have the same exact straight-leg jeans I just purchased from American Eagle in the 90s — and another dollar for every time she said she started the trend.

Jean styles are just one way nostalgia is making its return. Mom jeans, flared, bell bottom, boot cut — they’ve been around forever. But what’s up with the sudden appeal?

Part of this appeal lies in the sense of comfort many get from adopting these styles. For example, during the 70s, bell bottoms became a symbol of counterculture and rebellion. While they may not have that same symbolic meaning today, their significance can appeal to those who hold similar values and cultural identities.

Beyond individual expression, the comfort we find in our clothes — retro styles or not — provides a sense of continuity in our fast-paced world. When someone wears mom jeans, boot cut or even skinny jeans for that matter, they could be reaching for something that’s familiar and that has stood the test of time.

Additionally, pop culture also plays a role in shaping this perception of nostalgia.

By aestheticizing the past, younger generations are introduced to nostalgic experiences and products, creating a growing market for vintage merchandise and collectibles.

With celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande incorporating retro styles with a modern flare in their brands, a growing number of people are becoming interested. Aside from the fact that platform boots and wavy patterns are key staples in their wardrobe — a nod to the dazzling 1960s and 70s fashion — they’ve adopted R&B and disco styles into their music.

This has led to a greater movement in bringing back music from Fleetwood Mac, Blondie, The Beatles and Hall & Oates.

When celebrities — especially those with long-standing careers — revisit things from their own legacy, they spark n o s t a l g i c trends. As seen with Taylor Swift and her re-recorded albums, fans are reintroduced to pieces of pop culture they value.

In the realm of television and film, popular reboots can appeal to those who crave the familiarity of characters and storylines they know and love. Revivals and sequels allow fans to reconnect with elements that hold personal or cultural significance. Moreover, streaming services like Disney+ have sections dedicated to the 90s and 2000s, giving fans 24/7 access to their favorite content.

Fueled by social media, nostalgic content can reach wider audiences and has a higher influence rate.

The various platforms at our fingertips allow users to create and share content reminiscent of cultural touchstones that didn’t have online platforms to rapidly reach users. Social media also serves as an archive where you can quickly access content that reminds you of the “good ol’ days.” A library of saved posts helps preserve the memories we’re grasping to keep.

Many brands recognize nostalgic trends and use that customer feedback to revive old logos and products. This often leads to an increase in trust between consumers and brands because consumers feel seen and understood, according to Mintel.

This strategy not only builds brand loyalty, it helps products stand out in a market filled with the latest microtrends and must-haves.

The emotional value may outweigh the price tag, however, the nostalgia economy will keep offering retro experiences for past and present generations.

My mom and I may have the same jeans, but the memories that come with them are uniquely ours.