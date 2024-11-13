What’s the rush?

Tyler Mignault

When you live in a society rooted in hustle culture, the concept of slowing down seems nearly impossible.

Although not a new lifestyle, slow living is emerging as people are developing a need to prioritize mindfulness and quality over quantity.

Often confused with neglecting responsibilities, slow living is actually shifting focus from constant productivity to a more balanced way of life. In the face of burnout, this lifestyle encourages us to savor the present moment, cultivate more meaningful relationships and encourages us to engage deeply with the world around us.

Slow living is part of a wider movement called the slow movement. In Italy during the 1980s, a McDonald’s opened in Rome, sparking national protest. As a result, Carlo Petrini — an Italian activist and author — formed Slow Food along with a group of other activists, according to Slow Living LDN. Slow Food is an organization with missions of celebrating local food, preserving local and culinary traditions, appreciating food and preparing nourishing meals.

Since the beginning of the Slow Food movement, many people have adopted that mindset regarding other aspects of life like work-life balance, and physical and mental health to meet the demands of the body in a technological world.

As the rise of constant connectivity continues to progress, the principles of slow living have inspired many to take back their time, creating more balanced routines and focusing on activities that nurture their mind and body.

Aside from unplugging, there are countless ways to practice the art of slow living.

Spending time outdoors, whether it’s a walk around the block or finding a place to read a book on a nice day, these practices allow you to connect with nature and feel grounded.

My favorite way to decompress is creating a cozy space to foster a slow-living mindset. All it takes is some soft lighting, a couple of throw blankets, a hot beverage and a candle. A tranquil space acts as a sanctuary, separating you from the busy world outside.

Additionally, pursuing a hobby that you genuinely enjoy and find relaxing puts the mind at ease. Something as simple as a coloring book or a journal encourages mindfulness, giving you an opportunity to unwind with something that also makes you feel fulfilled.

Adapting to a slower lifestyle today can be difficult considering mostly everything we do is online and at a speed that’s hard to keep up with — making it feel like taking a break or time for ourselves is counterproductive. If you keep pushing your limits, you’ll eventually burn out and regret not taking that 15-minute break when you wanted to.

Other challenges are rooted in misconceptions about slow living and its purpose. Slow living is often associated with laziness or lack of purpose — both not true. This societal perception often turns people off from slow living due to fear of judgment or falling behind.

Slow living doesn’t mean giving up on goals — it means that you’re finding a way to meet them while prioritizing yourself.

Many employers today often expect workers to be available outside of the office, making it hard to take a step back. With the added pressures to stay up-to-date with social media, it makes screen time feel more like a necessity.

Speaking from a college student’s experience, I often find it hard to even decompress with activities that require a little bit of thinking like reading. After a full day of classes, I would love to cozy up with a good book but the last thing I want to do is read more words off of a page. This has forced me to find other ways to slow down like coloring, cleaning and working out.

Our time, energy and focus are constantly demanded by the world we live in, but slow life offers a way to counter that.

Shifting to a slower lifestyle can definitely be a challenge, but the benefits of a greater well-being and cherishing the little things in life are unmatched.

Declutter your space, limit screen time and do something you enjoy — it’s simple.

At any time of day, take a moment for yourself. You deserve it.