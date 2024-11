On Nov. 17, the Organization of Latin American Students held its most anticipated event of the year. “Noche De Baile,” or night of dancing, was held in the Mount Carmel Recreational Center in Burt Kahn Court.

From 7-10 p.m., students enjoyed great food, music and mocktails. The theme was Havana, Cuba, and participants did not disappoint with the semi-formal dress code.

Gallery • 3 Photos Alan McNeely Winners senior human resources major Todd Bivens (left), senior criminal justice major Autumn White (right) and sophomore journalism major Sherly Nuñez presenting the award.

OLAS also promoted entering its raffle by bringing a canned item in order to win a pair of Beats Studio Headphones.