How Whitney Simmons is redefining fitness

For as long as I’ve been going to the gym, it’s been hard to find authentic influencers who prioritize fitness but also refrain from pushing unrealistic standards.

When I came across Whitney Simmons on TikTok, she completely changed my perception of fitness and caring for my body.

Instead of encouraging you to purchase a ton of supplements and making it seem like the only way to see results is to go to the gym seven days a week, Simmons preaches progress over perfection.

Too often, fitness influencers promote strict diets and extreme workout routines. Simmons, on the other hand, focuses on achievable progress that doesn’t cause you to shy away from working out.

On TikTok, Simmons posts videos where she is not only working out her own body but providing inspiration for those looking to incorporate something new into their routine and step-by-step instructions on how to correctly do the exercises.

Simmons’ passion for women’s health goes beyond her viral mic’d-up gym sessions.

In January 2020, Simmons launched her fitness and wellness app Alive. With over 500 daily workouts and programs from three different trainers, the app focuses on finding the perfect workout mix for you. In the app, users can explore different categories like legs, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), arms, chest and back at different levels of intensity.

In addition to workouts, the app features a gratitude journal to cultivate a positive mindset, achievement badges to track your progress and wellness prompts and reminders to assess your mental health to stay motivated on your journey.

On the Alive Facebook page, Simmons fosters an environment where users feel comfortable enough to share their progress and connect, celebrating each other’s achievements. This focus on achievement serves as a cornerstone for Simmons’ fitness philosophy, highlighting how fitness isn’t just a personal journey, but one that is collective.

After opening up about her struggles with psoriasis, a chronic skin condition, she frequently discusses feeling ashamed of the way her skin looks and how it ultimately damages her confidence. Her being candid about personal challenges demonstrates that confidence comes from embracing imperfections. Through her “look good, lift heavier” mantra, she empowers herself and others by promoting self-confidence along with physical strength.

Simmons often posts “get ready with me” videos where she shows off the latest products she’s using and gives life updates, reiterating transparency with her followers. Her page also features her husband, Stefan, and their dog, Navy, adding a genuine touch to her content.

While not necessarily conventional, Simmons is normalizing full glam at the gym.

Makeup and stylish workout gear, courtesy of her collection with GymShark, serve as a form of expression — proving that fitness and beauty routines can coexist in the same space. As repeated on her social media channels, Simmons has a passion for making others feel and look their best while they pursue their fitness goals.

Through her candidness and passion for fitness, Simmons is redefining fitness for women, making it less about comparing yourself to others and more about finding strength in ourselves.

Fitness can certainly feel like a competition these days, but Simmons reminds us that the journey is personal, attainable and, above all, meant to be enjoyed.

Her message is clear: fitness isn’t about perfection, it’s about progress and celebrating every step of the way no matter how small the achievement is.