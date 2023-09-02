The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Jennifer Brown, dean of the Quinnipiac University School of Law, will return to the classroom as a tenured law professor in the spring of 2025 after stepping down as dean in June 2024.

Law school dean becomes third QU dean in nine months to announce intention to step down

2
Shanna Alexander announced that she is stepping down after six years with Quinnipiac.

Senior associate athletic director Shanna Alexander steps down after six years

3
Former Quinnipiac forward Danielle Marmer recorded 15 points in four years with the Bobcats.

Former Quinnipiac player/coach named first general manager of Boston PWHL franchise

4
A Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was involved in a head-on collision with a Quinnipiac University dorm building Wednesday afternoon, as shown by a photo posted to the @QUBarstool Instagram account.

Pickup crashes into QU residence hall during move-in

5
Quinnipiac University will be implementing traffic changes Tuesday after dozens of students and faculty kicked off the fall semester waiting in traffic while attempting to park in North Lot.

Additional lane to open to ease North Lot traffic buildup

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Women’s soccer finds its first win of 2023 over Drexel

Mike King, Contributing Writer
September 1, 2023
Senior+goalkeeper+Sofia+Lospinoso+made+seven+saves+en+route+to+the+Bobcats+first+game+of+the+year.
Aidan Sheedy
Senior goalkeeper Sofia Lospinoso made seven saves en route to the Bobcats’ first game of the year.

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac women’s soccer defeated the Drexel Dragons 2-1 in a highly entertaining match Friday afternoon, giving the Bobcats their first win of the 2023 regular season. 

The Dragons looked like they were going to take an early lead in the second minute, but Bobcats’ senior goalkeeper Sofia Lospinoso established the intensity and shut it down, both with her hands and with her voice. 

“Quiet teams don’t win games,” Quinnipiac head coach Dave Clarke said. “I want Sofia to tell the players in front of her what to do.”

Just two minutes later, junior defender Talie Lyon broke the seal with a well-placed shot off the left post and into the back of the net. With the dark cloud of being scoreless through the first two games finally evaporated, Quinnipiac could relax and play its style of soccer. 

The Bobcats controlled the midfield all day, making it difficult for Drexel to break out into the attacking third. From the opening whistle, the host’s passing was crisp, as through balls were finding their way past the Dragons’ defense at will.  

“We don’t defend man-to-man,” Clarke said. “We defend, we split gaps. You have to be able to do more than one job. I want them to do two or three different things at once.”

For most of the first half, it seemed like both teams were evenly matched, but as halftime approached, the Bobcats turned it up. Quinnipiac rifled off four close shots as time was expiring, but Drexel didn’t take kindly to this.

In the 43rd minute, Lospinoso made two clutch saves on Dragons fifth-year forward Isabel Kuzy and senior defender Laila Payton to keep her team ahead. 

“The emotion pumps everyone up, especially in those final minutes,” Lospinoso said. “Bodies on the line is our motto. You’re getting the ball, or I’m getting the ball.”At halftime, the Bobcats had the 1-0 advantage, but Drexel was not going away easily. The Dragons tried to come out strong to start the next half, hoping to regain some of that momentum back. Quinnipiac had other plans.

Two minutes into the second half, a Drexel turnover in the defensive zone allowed senior forward Courtney Chochol to set up graduate forward Lily Schnieders. In what was her first Quinnipiac start, the transfer blasted the ball past Drexel senior goalkeeper Molly Piso. 

“We needed that momentum, one hundred percent,” Schnieders said. “We really needed that to boost our confidence.” 

“Lily had a great preseason,” Clarke added. “I’m glad it found its way into the back of the net.”

The Dragons would not take lightly to the second goal, as intense play began to ramp up. Both squads were called on a combined 28 fouls during the contest, and  a yellow card was assessed to Bobcats graduate midfielder Markela Bejleri in the 53rd minute. 

Eventually, Drexel was able to capitalize on an opportunity in the 79th minute. Graduate forward Annalena O’Reilly tucked one in tight on the left post, past the outstretched reach of Lospinoso. 

The Dragons pushed to equalize the contest — even allowing Piso to abandon her goal and enter the box for an 89th minute free kick. Fortunately for the home fans, the Bobcats were able to nix any scoring chances from the opposition and hold on to grab an all-important first win of the season. 

Quinnipiac looks to continue its winning ways in Hamden with a Sept. 4 matchup against Stonehill. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Former Quinnipiac forward Danielle Marmer recorded 15 points in four years with the Bobcats.
Former Quinnipiac player/coach named first general manager of Boston PWHL franchise
Shanna Alexander announced that she is stepping down after six years with Quinnipiac.
Senior associate athletic director Shanna Alexander steps down after six years
Jennifer Brown, dean of the Quinnipiac University School of Law, will return to the classroom as a tenured law professor in the spring of 2025 after stepping down as dean in June 2024.
Law school dean becomes third QU dean in nine months to announce intention to step down
The Quinnipiac mens soccer team scored three goals in its first win of the 2023 season.
Bobcats soar past Eagles, snag first victory of season over Boston College
Quinnipiac University will be implementing traffic changes Tuesday after dozens of students and faculty kicked off the fall semester waiting in traffic while attempting to park in North Lot.
Additional lane to open to ease North Lot traffic buildup
Sundays loss puts Quinnipiac womens soccer at 0-2 to start a season for the first time since 2014.
‘We’ve got to get a lucky break’: Quinnipiac falls in home opener 1-0 to Dartmouth
More in Soccer
Quinnipiac volleyball has hung up two new banners commemorating its successful 2022 season.
Bobcat Report: Volleyball raises banners, tennis court update, Massarelli’s big performance
Seven cards were handed out to both Quinnipiac and Rhode Island, including a red card to URI after the referee was hugged.
Hugs all around: Quinnipiac men’s soccer draws even with URI, visiting Rams receive red card for hugging
The Quinnipiac womens soccer team suffered a 3-0 shutout to Providence Sunday, the first scoreless effort since 10/15/22 against Iona.
Quinnipiac women’s soccer drops season opener in Providence, loses 3-0 to Friars
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.
Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes
Quinnipiac SAAC honored outstanding student-athletes during its fifth-annual event Friday night.
Quinnipiac SAAC announces 2022-23 Boomie Awards
Junior forward/midfielder Rebecca Cooke enters the transfer portal after leading the NCAA Division I with 22 goals last season.
NCAA scoring leader Rebecca Cooke enters transfer portal
More in Sports
Quinnipiac field hockey only generated one shot during the first half of play against UMass on August 27.
Quinnipiac field hockey kicks off Nina Klein era, falls to UMass 2-1
Tyrese Williams 23 inked a pro contract with Slovakias BC Karmárno in July.
After lengthy Quinnipiac tenure, Tyrese Williams’ basketball journey leads him to Slovakia
JC Franconere committed to Quinnipiac after a junior season where he threw 41 strikeouts in 36 innings.
‘I’m excited to be a part of it’: Quinnipiac baseball commit JC Franconere has high expectations for himself
24 guard Samson Reilly told the Chronicle he officially committed to Quinnipiac on Aug. 3.
Quinnipiac commit Samson Reilly details his recruiting process, collegiate basketball aspirations
Brandyn Garcia spent three seasons with Quinnipiac baseball before transferring to Texas A&M this past year.
MLB Draft: Former Quinnipiac pitcher Brandyn Garcia drafted by Seattle Mariners
Emily Roskopf won back-to-back-to-back NIRA National Championships with the Bobcats from 2015-17.
Quinnipiac women’s rugby adds Emily Roskopf as assistant coach
About the Contributor
Aidan Sheedy, Photography Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *