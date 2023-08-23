The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Pickup crashes into QU residence hall during move-in

Cat Murphy, News Editor
August 23, 2023
A+Toyota+Tacoma+pickup+truck+was+involved+in+a+head-on+collision+with+a+Quinnipiac+University+dorm+building+Wednesday+afternoon%2C+as+shown+by+a+photo+posted+to+the+%40QUBarstool+Instagram+account.
A Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was involved in a head-on collision with a Quinnipiac University dorm building Wednesday afternoon, as shown by a photo posted to the @QUBarstool Instagram account.

A pickup truck crashed into the north side of the Perlroth residence hall on Quinnipiac University’s Mount Carmel Campus at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

A screenshot of a video posted to the @QUBarstool Instagram account showing the vehicle involved in the accident being towed off campus Wednesday afternoon.

Photos of the crashed vehicle — which have circulated on various social media platforms, including Snapchat, Instagram and YikYak — show that a silver Toyota Tacoma was involved in a serious head-on collision with the dorm building. 

John Morgan, associate vice president for public relations, told the Chronicle in a statement Wednesday that the operator of the pickup truck said his brakes failed while driving on the steep access road located directly behind the dorm hall.

An ambulance transported two passengers who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash to a local hospital “as a precaution,” Morgan wrote. No one inside the building reported suffering any injuries as a report of the crash.

Although the collision visibly scraped the brick exterior of the dorm building, a Hamden building official said the Perlroth residence hall did not sustain any structural damage.

The crash occurred mere hours into the first full day of fall move-in, a day in which hundreds of Quinnipiac students are slated to move onto the Mount Carmel Campus.

“Before the truck was removed, Facilities workers from the university unloaded the truck and transported the student’s belongings to his room,” Morgan wrote.

Witnesses reported that the crash and its aftermath delayed move-in campus-wide for approximately 40 minutes.

This story has been updated as more details have become available.
