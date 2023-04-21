Nina Klein named head coach of Quinnipiac field hockey

Former Boston College assistant coach Nina Klein will assume head coaching duties for the Quinnipiac field hockey team effective Friday, April 28, according to a Friday press release from Quinnipiac Athletics.

“Nina Klein is a creative and high-energy leader who is also a three-time NCAA Div. I National Champion,” wrote Sara Fraser, deputy director of athletics and SWA at Quinnipiac, in the press release. “She understands the elements that build excellence and is a skilled motivator who wants to help each student-athlete reach their full potential.

Klein spent one season with the Eagles in 2022 and four seasons with the Bobcats before that, serving under former head coach Becca Main from 2018-2021 as a voluntary assistant and later as an associate head coach.

“When I came to Quinnipiac in 2018, I was enthralled by the opportunity to be a part of an athletic department community that was rich in history, tradition and community,” Klein wrote in the press release. “Quinnipiac is a fantastic place to work and coach and I am ecstatic to join this family of coaches, administrators, and mentors.”

Klein will become just the second head coach in Quinnipiac field hockey history, taking over for Main, who announced her retirement on March 1 after 28 seasons at the helm.