Transfers and notable roster decisions for every sport since beginning of 2022

Cameron Levasseur

Chronicle Sports Staff
March 31, 2022

Men’s Basketball

  • Bernie Blunt, G (Freshman)
    2021-22 stats: 11 games, 3.2 PPG, 0.3 APG, 0.5 RPG
    Entered the transfer portal on March 21
    Did not respond to The Chronicle’s request to speak
  • Tyrese Williams, G (Returning as graduate student)
    Played only 23 games in 2021-22 after suffering knee injury Feb. 13
    Averaged 8.4 PPG in 21.4 MPG before injury in 2021-22
    MAAC All-Rookie Team in 2018-19
  • Brendan McGuire, G/F (Junior)
    2021-22 stats: 21 games, 4.6 PPG, 2.6 APG, 3.0 RPG
    Entered the transfer portal on March 21
    Denied The Chronicle’s request to speak
  • Elias King, F (Junior)
    2021-22 stats: 13 games, 1.1 PPG, 0.2 APG, 0.9 RPG
    Entered the transfer portal on March 22
    Did not respond to The Chronicle’s request for comment
  • Brody Limric, F (Freshman)
    2021-22 stats: Redshirt season, did not play
    Entered the transfer portal on March 24

Women’s Basketball

  • Sajada Bonner, G (Junior)
    2021-22 stats: 29 games, 6.2 PPG, 0.9 APG, 2.6 RPG
    Was first announced on March 27 on Twitter
  • Halee Smith, G (Sophomore)
    2021-22 stats: 5.0 MPG, 1.4 PPG
  • Mackenzie DeWees, G (Returning as graduate student)
    Averaged career-high 13.8 PPG and 7.3 RBG in 2021-22
    MAAC Player of the Year in 2020-21
    All-MAAC First Team in 2020-21 and 2021-22
    Scored career-high 24 points in a single game against Niagara on Feb. 19

Men’s Ice Hockey

  • Ethan Leyh, D (Junior)
    2021-22 stats: Three goals and seven assists in 30 games played
    Entered the transfer portal on March 29
    Scored points in three straight games Feb. 4-8
  • Nick Bochen, D (Sophomore)
    Played in 24 games as a freshman, recording three goals and three assists
    Only appeared in nine games as a sophomore, tallying a single goal, a game-winner in Quinnipiac’s 1-0 win over Brown on Nov. 6
    Entered the transfer portal on March 29
  • Jack Babbage, D (Freshman)
    2021-22 stats: Redshirt season, did not play
    Came to Quinnipiac after stints with the USHL’s Chicago Steel and Sioux City Musketeers
    Entered the transfer portal on March 29
  • Liam McLinskey, F (Freshman)
    Played in two games in 2021-22
    Entered the transfer portal on March 30
  • Yaniv Perets, G (Freshman, returning to Quinnipiac)
    Elected to return as a Bobcat instead of signing a professional contract
    Set an NCAA Men’s Division I record with a GAA of 1.17
    Second in NCAA with SV% of .939 in 2021-22
    Led NCAA with 11 shutouts

Field Hockey

  • Emiline Biggin, F (Sophomore)
    Transferred and is currently rostered on the field hockey team at Adelphi University (Division II)
    Did not play in fall 2021
    Played in four games for a total of 56 minutes in the spring 2020-21 season

Women’s Track and Field

  • Aisha Gay, Sprinter (Senior)
    Personal Bests:
    60m: 8.07 (12/7/20)
    200m: 25.38 (2/16/19)
    300m: 38.77 (12/4/21, school record)
    400m: 58.31 (2/16/19)

Women’s Soccer

  • Anita Vera, Midfielder (Freshman)
    Transferred to Florida Southern College
    Six games played for a total of 52 minutes

Baseball

  • Derek Goldrick, SP (Senior)
    2022 stats: 2 games, 1.2 innings, 1 K, 3 BB, 7 ER, 37.80 ERA