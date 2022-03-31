Transfers and notable roster decisions for every sport since beginning of 2022
March 31, 2022
Men’s Basketball
- Bernie Blunt, G (Freshman)
2021-22 stats: 11 games, 3.2 PPG, 0.3 APG, 0.5 RPG
Entered the transfer portal on March 21
Did not respond to The Chronicle’s request to speak
- Tyrese Williams, G (Returning as graduate student)
Played only 23 games in 2021-22 after suffering knee injury Feb. 13
Averaged 8.4 PPG in 21.4 MPG before injury in 2021-22
MAAC All-Rookie Team in 2018-19
- Brendan McGuire, G/F (Junior)
2021-22 stats: 21 games, 4.6 PPG, 2.6 APG, 3.0 RPG
Entered the transfer portal on March 21
Denied The Chronicle’s request to speak
- Elias King, F (Junior)
2021-22 stats: 13 games, 1.1 PPG, 0.2 APG, 0.9 RPG
Entered the transfer portal on March 22
Did not respond to The Chronicle’s request for comment
- Brody Limric, F (Freshman)
2021-22 stats: Redshirt season, did not play
Entered the transfer portal on March 24
Women’s Basketball
- Sajada Bonner, G (Junior)
2021-22 stats: 29 games, 6.2 PPG, 0.9 APG, 2.6 RPG
Was first announced on March 27 on Twitter
- Halee Smith, G (Sophomore)
2021-22 stats: 5.0 MPG, 1.4 PPG
- Mackenzie DeWees, G (Returning as graduate student)
Averaged career-high 13.8 PPG and 7.3 RBG in 2021-22
MAAC Player of the Year in 2020-21
All-MAAC First Team in 2020-21 and 2021-22
Scored career-high 24 points in a single game against Niagara on Feb. 19
Men’s Ice Hockey
- Ethan Leyh, D (Junior)
2021-22 stats: Three goals and seven assists in 30 games played
Entered the transfer portal on March 29
Scored points in three straight games Feb. 4-8
- Nick Bochen, D (Sophomore)
Played in 24 games as a freshman, recording three goals and three assists
Only appeared in nine games as a sophomore, tallying a single goal, a game-winner in Quinnipiac’s 1-0 win over Brown on Nov. 6
Entered the transfer portal on March 29
- Jack Babbage, D (Freshman)
2021-22 stats: Redshirt season, did not play
Came to Quinnipiac after stints with the USHL’s Chicago Steel and Sioux City Musketeers
Entered the transfer portal on March 29
- Liam McLinskey, F (Freshman)
Played in two games in 2021-22
Entered the transfer portal on March 30
- Yaniv Perets, G (Freshman, returning to Quinnipiac)
Elected to return as a Bobcat instead of signing a professional contract
Set an NCAA Men’s Division I record with a GAA of 1.17
Second in NCAA with SV% of .939 in 2021-22
Led NCAA with 11 shutouts
Field Hockey
- Emiline Biggin, F (Sophomore)
Transferred and is currently rostered on the field hockey team at Adelphi University (Division II)
Did not play in fall 2021
Played in four games for a total of 56 minutes in the spring 2020-21 season
Women’s Track and Field
- Aisha Gay, Sprinter (Senior)
Personal Bests:
60m: 8.07 (12/7/20)
200m: 25.38 (2/16/19)
300m: 38.77 (12/4/21, school record)
400m: 58.31 (2/16/19)
Women’s Soccer
- Anita Vera, Midfielder (Freshman)
Transferred to Florida Southern College
Six games played for a total of 52 minutes
Baseball
- Derek Goldrick, SP (Senior)
2022 stats: 2 games, 1.2 innings, 1 K, 3 BB, 7 ER, 37.80 ERA